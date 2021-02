Which one are you? Introvert

Extrovert

Ambivert (in the middle)

Introverts represent 50.7% of the general U.S. population; however, many still experience a more stimulating school life than their ideal amount.

“It shouldn’t be the norm for people to have to be outgoing. It’s okay if you’re quiet and you’re not always talking with everyone, and saying what you are thinking. School perpetuates the idea that you should be always talking, speaking your opinion, and contributing to the conversation,” Brocchieri said.