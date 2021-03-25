What Happened?

The Kansas Senate approved a bill that bans transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports. Lawmakers are debating whether or not the bill is misogynistic.

What’s wrong with trans athletes participating in women’s sports?

According to the lawmakers, the main reason for the opposition to participation is that it will become unfair. Senator Renee Erickson even claimed that not passing the bill would set women’s rights back 50 years. On the other side, Senate Majority Leader Dinah Skyes called the bill misogynistic and harmful.

What’s Next?

The governor of Kansas, Laura Kelly, has not said she would veto the bill. However, she has alluded to not supporting it.