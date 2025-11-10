The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

November 10, 2025
main photo
Daniela Cuadros
A blue home rests permanently in the neighborhood
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right