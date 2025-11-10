The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

November 10, 2025
main
Daniela Cuadros
Each marina has its own sign to welcome in residents and visitors.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right