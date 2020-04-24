A burnout story: what it takes to break an athlete

Zheng wasn’t one of those gymnasts who have been competing since they were four years old. Cartwheels and monkey-bars were all she knew in kindergarten until a mini-gymnastics program kindled her love for the sport. It wasn’t until she turned nine that she got the opportunity to go to a gymnastics club in San Mateo, where the coaches saw her natural talent.

“After about a month, the coaches saw that I was really good and that I should start training to be a part of the team,” Zheng said.

For the next four years, she competed with her teammates. They became her closest friends, and her gym became her home away from home. Even though she had a lot to learn, the encouragement from her coaches and the environment put Zheng on the right path.

She had a stable relationship with gymnastics, but after competing at level seven, the head coaches, her teammates, and Zheng all went in different directions. She was devastated.

“I thought that was the hardest thing I would ever go through,” Zheng said. “I wasn’t that close with my school friends, and I valued my gym friends so much that when I left, it was such a dramatic shift for me.”

The change was difficult at first, but when Zheng moved to her rival gym, she adjusted to the competitive attitude of her superiors.

The stigma surrounding gymnastics regards the assumption that coaches are stern and cruel because they believe their gymnasts are cold machines who must not stray away from pure perfection. But, that notion isn’t exactly true, as coaching culture varies from gym to gym.

Her first coach was one of the good ones. Being a father himself, he understood Zheng and the other gymnasts; she looked up to him.

Going into level eight with better coaches, she started to make more progress. She ended up being really happy with her new teammates too.

“I got very close with them, especially since as I matured, they also matured. We went through a lot of things together and just had really good experiences,” Zheng said.

Even with the disadvantage of starting later than most gymnasts, her parents and coaches recognized Zheng’s quick improvement. Though it was always in the back of her mind, it wasn’t until the start of sophomore year that she decided to think seriously about college gymnastics. She began going to a gymnastics guidance counselor, college camps, and soon enough, she was deemed a college hopeful.

However, things didn’t stay that way for long. When a new coach joined the gym, Zheng observed the way she aggressively yelled at her gymnasts, and she knew she could never work with someone like that. Her favorite coach moved away, leaving her in a new group with a new coach.

And that’s when everything started to go downhill.