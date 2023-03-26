A career change

Animal use can affect people’s decisions in what they do with their lives.

Shayesteh was in research before she switched to teaching.

She started working with cells and then moved to larger organisms.

“Once I started working with rats, rabbits, and dogs, I started to not enjoy that at all,” Shayesteh said.

It was hard for her to do experiments on animals, so she opted out of doing them after she tried them out and became a teacher.

While Shayesteh found herself unable to continue research, many of her colleagues did continue, and she understands the importance of animal research.