A career change

March 26, 2023

In Shayesteh’s classroom, she keeps a poster of two white rats that says that lab rats have saved more lives than 9/11. Even though she stopped doing research, she still believes in the value of animal use for research. “It’s a tricky topic because it’s never okay to take a life and nobody enjoys testing on animals, but at the same time, how can you be sure about a product or a new medication or something that could be life-changing without first testing on animals?” Shayesteh said. (Camille Ching)

Animal use can affect people’s decisions in what they do with their lives.

Shayesteh was in research before she switched to teaching.

She started working with cells and then moved to larger organisms.

“Once I started working with rats, rabbits, and dogs, I started to not enjoy that at all,” Shayesteh said. 

It was hard for her to do experiments on animals, so she opted out of doing them after she tried them out and became a teacher. 

While Shayesteh found herself unable to continue research, many of her colleagues did continue, and she understands the importance of animal research. 

