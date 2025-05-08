A century in the making: San Carlos prepares for city centennial celebration

Maya Kacholiya A San Carlos resident holds a flyer that advertises the city’s upcoming Hometown Days festival, which is part of the centennial celebration. “I am really excited for the drone show that the flyer advertises because there has never been one in previous years,” said Hana Yamawaki, a regular attendee of the event.

The city of San Carlos is launching preparations for its centennial celebration at the annual Hometown Days festival. The event will be taking place from May 16 through May 18, and features a wide variety of new additions in honor of the 100-year anniversary.

San Carlos, originally recognized as a city in July 1925, has become a close-knit community for all of its residents through the numerous events they have put on. Specifically, San Carlos has become known for its yearly Hometown Days celebration that has featured events such as live music and a parade in previous years.

“I always love going to Hometown Days every year,” said Hana Yamawaki, a sophomore. “I enjoy going with my friends and participating in all of the fun activities they have.”

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, San Carlos has combined this year’s Hometown Days with a centennial celebration. A centennial celebration is the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of an event, person, or institution. As a result, there will be many new activities for participants to engage in, including a drone show highlighting the city’s history.

“I am super excited to see what new activities will be a part of the centennial celebration, and hope that there will be more night activities in addition to the drone show,” said Doris Lin, a sophomore.

The city has spread out activities over three days to fit the busy schedule of the festival. The event will kick off on May 16 with the SCEF Concert Kick-off and a laser light show. On May 17, the community parade will take place, and the main activities will be launched, including a drone show in the evening. Finally, the celebration will close on May 19th with the Fun Run and Pet Palooza. Additionally, the city has extended the hours of the celebration, hoping to attract more community members to come to the historic event.

“I think it is a great opportunity to show who San Carlos really is as a community,” said Emma Licko, the San Carlos Recreation Coordinator. “I think that having the centennial celebration as a part of this is the perfect culmination of a hundred years because it is adding onto an event that San Carlos already knows and loves.”

One of the main attractions at San Carlos Hometown Days in previous years has been the large variety of rides and games scattered throughout the festival. In past years, participants would have had to individually purchase tickets for these attractions. In celebration of the 100th anniversary, however, the city is offering Ride and Game wristbands for purchase that will allow guests full access to all games and rides for the entire duration of the festival, highlighting another addition the centennial celebration has brought to this year’s Hometown Days.

As San Carlos continues to make additions to the centennial celebration, it also places a large emphasis on highlighting the history and uniqueness of San Carlos. Specifically, the city would like to create a feeling of community and belonging for all generations.

“I hope that young people take away what the San Carlos community really is all about and how it truly is a focus on coming together,” Licko said. “We have all of these programs and events running throughout the year in San Carlos, and this is our biggest chance to gather as a community and really hone in on that.”