A final word

Ultimately, these industries and many more quickly came to the aid of hospitals, staff, businesses, and researchers to make steps in fighting the impacts of COVID-19 and build back those burdened by the virus.

On a global scale, industries continue to shift their focus and put their efforts towards joining the fight against the pandemic in any way they see fit. This fight can be seen through their efforts in manufacturing low-stock supplies, donating money, and overall offering a cushion to prevent as much economic fallout as possible.

“In a crisis, when people are dying, losing their jobs, and economic insecurity is a big problem, it requires a response from all sectors of society. The government, of course, has a huge role to play, but so does the private sector,” Fox said.

In the end, these companies provide support to those who don’t seem to be getting enough of it. Whether directly or indirectly, their contributions are helping the nation overcome this crisis and limit its disastrous effects.

“Whether it’s a company, business, school, or a book club, members of each of these things are part of the same communities. We’ve all experienced the effects of this pandemic, and we should all do our best to limit the spread, at home and elsewhere, including places of work or school,” Laurence said.

During this time of adversity, our nation is beginning to see the teamwork and leadership that it desperately needs.



Methods of Contribution Infographic by Isabelle Nunes