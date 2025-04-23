A living room for the community: San Carlos downtown improvement plans move forward

Nikhil Nunna Residents attend one of San Carlos downtown’s many fairs and community events. “Downtown should be an inclusive place with easy access for all that supports community health and wellbeing. It should be vibrant and unique, holding a special sense of character tailored to San Carlos,” said Zuri Kadiwar, a member of the San Carlos Youth Advisory Council and Downtown Advisory Committee.

Since the Downtown Streetscape Masterplan was endorsed by the City Council of San Carlos in September of 2024, the project team has extensively worked on refining the plan and preparing it for official approval to break ground.

The San Carlos Downtown Streetscape Master Plan reimagines the city’s core as a vibrant, pedestrian-focused “living room” for the community. Centered around Laurel Street and San Carlos Avenue, the plan features curbless plazas, wider sidewalks, and dining, art, and events spaces. It emphasizes walkability and alternative modes of transport, sustainable infrastructure, cultural expression, and integrating environmental and historical themes. The plan has been backed by extensive community engagement, ensuring accessibility, business support, and long-term resilience. The plan builds upon the San Carlos City Council’s previous endorsement in late 2024, but adoption would move it from concept to action this time. If approved, construction on the first phase could begin as early as this fall, starting with the redesign of Harrington Park.

“Our community cares deeply about the future of our downtown. I think the plans being designed right now are breathtaking and will move our community forward to being more bike and pedestrian-friendly while also making improvements to parking and accessibility for those who are mobility impaired,” said San Carlos Mayor Sara McDowell.

Since the plan’s endorsement last year, city staff and consultants have worked closely with the Downtown Advisory Committee (DTAC), engineers, and the public to refine and prepare the project for execution. DTAC is a committee of 18 residents from various backgrounds, including youth, longtime residents, business owners, and nonprofit representatives. It has played a central role in revising design details, advising on layout decisions, and ensuring that community feedback remains at the core of the development process.

Zuri Kadiwar, a member of both the San Carlos Youth Advisory Council and DTAC, said the city’s approach prioritized public engagement throughout the process.

“We have used any and all feedback to revise our drafts continuously. We have sent out surveys, spoken to residents of San Carlos, and advised on our city renovation plans as much as possible. Receiving feedback from the community has been one of the best ways we have been able to gauge where the residents are on these plans,” Kadiwar said.

Such feedback is visible throughout the final design, from widened sidewalks and improved accessibility to placement of public seating, shaded areas, and art features. This pedestrian priority zone on Laurel Street is centered around the car-free 700 block, including Centennial Plaza, a flexible public space. According to the official plan, the plaza will include a water feature, a multi-purpose pavilion, and curbless sidewalks to accommodate markets, festivals, and outdoor patio dining.

“The City Council is continuing to make decisions for the shovel-ready drawings for the first phase of downtown improvements. This initial phase, Phase 1: 700 Block of Laurel Street and Harrington Park, is broken into two subparts. Phase 1A includes Harrington Park, and Phase 1B includes the full span of the 700 block of Laurel Street,” McDowell said.

Phase 1A, Harrington Park, is expected to break ground in November 2025, while the renovations on the whole of the 700 block depend on future funding.

On May 12, the City Council will hold a public session to review final design proposals for Centennial Plaza’s water feature and pavilion. McDowell said public input is welcome and encouraged, emphasizing how integral transparency and inclusivity remain throughout the project’s development.

“We have heard loud and clear from our community the strong desire to continue making permanent improvements to the pedestrianized block of Laurel Street, and I am looking forward to breaking ground on the Harrington Park project at the end of this year,” McDowell said.

While Phase 1 is the most immediate part of the renovation plans, there is a broader footprint. The project has divided downtown into three connected zones: Downtown Core, Mid-Laurel, and South of Laurel (SoLa). The Downtown Core is the focal point for celebrations. Yet, it also incorporates cultural elements, ranging from historical architecture to interpretive elements that reflect influences of Native Americans, Spanish colonialism, and modern social movements. Mid-Laurel is a “tributary of ecological influence,” including native plantings, rain gardens, flora-themed motifs, and fauna-inspired installations. SoLa is an extension of Mid-Laurel, acting as a greener, more natural zone in contrast to the formal character of the Downtown Core. Across all three zones are new bike lanes, safer pedestrian crossings, and upgraded wayfinding signs, aiming to balance all modes of transport and ensure accessibility.

City Councilmember Adam Rak, who has been involved since the early planning stages, said the city’s goal is to treat the community as more than just an audience.

“This effort is intended to bring the community together to get their input and for them to be an important partner in this journey. For example, there is a feeling that there are not enough areas to sit and eat. The plan has now been updated with that feedback in mind,” Rak said.

Kadiwar, who joined DTAC to represent youth and student perspectives, explained how the project goes beyond infrastructure changes.

“The goal of this project is to create an equitable place offering social, economic, and recreational opportunities for all, along with addressing evolving climate development needs. Downtown is a place for celebration, and fathering that offers diverse and authentic experiences. It’s an inclusive place with easy access for all that supports community health and well-being,” Kadiwar said.

From a city perspective, the plan is also a step towards other efforts, including the 2045 General Plan Reset, the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, and the East Side Innovation District Vision Plan. The official plan document explains how the proposed changes will unify these goals by encouraging sustainable mobility, supporting small businesses, and reinforcing downtown San Carlos as the city’s heart.

“This project will refresh Laurel Street and the surrounding downtown areas. We hope to make this a welcoming destination for San Carlans and visitors to our city with a mix of restaurants, retail, and activities for all ages,” Rak said.

This generational mindset echoes throughout the plan, especially as San Carlos marks its centennial year. The Master Plan is more than just a redesign; it’s a matter of legacy that honors the past and makes space for the future. With the City Council’s final vote in the upcoming days, the years of preparation and public engagement may soon give way to the first visible steps towards a renewed city center.

“A lot of work is being put into this project, from community outreach to our consultants’ behind-the-scenes work. We are very excited to see how our plan comes to life, and it will be amazing to see how San Carlos changes over the next couple of years,” Kadiwar said.