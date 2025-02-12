The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

A look in the studio of Soundcloud Artist Varun Krishnan

Rowan Sheng, Staff WriterFebruary 12, 2025

Varun Krishnan, a sophomore at Carlmont describes his passion for music and the process of making it. With the introduction to the drums at such a young age, Krishnan has a deep affinity with music. He expresses himself by creating beats and sharing to the world through Soundcloud.

About the Contributor
Rowan Sheng
Rowan Sheng, Staff Writer
Rowan Sheng is a sophomore and first-year journalist at Carlmont High School. He is excited about his first year writing stories for the Scot Scoop. In his free time, he enjoyed wrestling for Carlmont, and the Stanford wrestling club. He is a part of YMSL and enjoys volunteering with his mother on the weekends.