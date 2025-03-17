A nationwide egg shortage leaves customers shell-shocked

Olivia Barton A sign displayed on a refrigerator in Safeway apologizes for the egg shortage and restricts customers to two cartons per person. “My breakfast is ruined,” said sophomore Brian Hui, who is frustrated by the egg shortages.

A nationwide egg shortage caused by a deadly bird flu outbreak is driving up prices and leaving grocery store shelves empty.

The highly contagious avian influenza has led to the demise of millions of egg-laying hens, drastically reducing supply and sending egg prices soaring. With no immediate solution in sight, experts warn that the shortage could continue, forcing the industry to rethink strategies for preventing future disruptions.

In response, grocery stores such as Safeway, Lunardi’s, and Trader Joe’s have put up signs warning customers about supply shortages while significantly increasing egg prices to adjust for demand.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal government has invested $1 billion to stabilize egg production and lower costs. However, shoppers and business owners are still feeling the strain.

At local grocery stores, eggs disappear almost as quickly as they arrive. Polly Anongos, an employee at Lunardi’s Market, described the situation as chaotic.

“Our supply is coming from our local egg farmers, so often, when we put them out in the morning, later that night, everything is gone. If we don’t have any eggs, customers are stressed because other stores are also sold out. It’s the same complaint: ‘When are you going to get more?’” Anongos said.

In response to the growing demand and limited supply of eggs, grocery stores have set a limit on the number of egg products per customer. Specifically, Lunardi’s has restricted customers to two cartons per person.

The egg shortage has also negatively impacted business at the Safeway on El Camino Real in Belmont. Karen Munoz, a manager at Safeway, described how the store is handling the issue and its challenges.

“Customers have started calling ahead to check our egg availability, and if we don’t have any, they go to a different grocery store, which is hurting our business,” Munoz said. “We’re trying to solve this problem by sourcing more eggs from local farms instead of relying on our usual warehouse suppliers. This shift will help us restock faster and strengthen our relationships with local producers.”

Despite these adjustments, stores are still struggling to keep up with demand. Munoz explained that while Safeway is trying to keep prices stable, pricing decisions are ultimately made at higher levels of management.

“We’re doing our best not to increase prices too much, but we don’t control that at the store level. We just follow the pricing set by corporate. Right now, the biggest price increases are on the larger egg packages, which have become extremely expensive,” Munoz said

While eggs remain at the center of attention, some shoppers argue that the shortage highlights a deeper economic issue. Rebeca Farias believes inflation is the real problem.

“I think eggs are just the most obvious issue, but the bigger problem is inflation. Everything is getting more expensive, yet salaries aren’t rising at the same rate, so our buying power is shrinking,” Farias said.

For some families, this means finding alternatives or cutting eggs from their diet altogether.

“We’re lucky that we can still afford them, but other families can’t. Today, I couldn’t even find eggs, so we just made a cheese sandwich instead,” Farias said.

From families adjusting their meals to businesses facing supply challenges, the effects of the egg shortage are widespread. Some consumers are turning to plant-based egg alternatives or cutting back on egg-heavy meals altogether.

The shortage is especially concerning with Easter approaching, a holiday known for egg-based traditions like egg hunts and dyeing eggs. Demand is expected to increase dramatically, making the shortage even more apparent in the coming weeks.

With demand far outweighing supply, shoppers and businesses wonder when relief will come. The government’s investment aims to mitigate the crisis, but there’s no clear timeline for when egg production will return to normal.

Until then, eggs will remain a sought-after commodity, with grocery store employees bracing for continued shortages and frustrated customers.