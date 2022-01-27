Action Heroes Ep. 1: Investing in change

Welcome to the pilot episode of Action Heroes, a podcast centered around individuals leaving a positive impact by the change they create in our society. Come along as host Carolina Cuadros discuss numerous issues in our world and highlight those making a difference.

Today’s episode features Jenna Nicholas, the CEO of Impact Experience, a company that aids marginal communities through investing. Learn about why and how she uses the power of investment to create social change and how bias plays a role in investments worldwide.

Action Heroes is open to ideas and feedback, so if anyone is interested in providing input, email [email protected].