Addictive Nature

With time in idle people’s hands, TikTok draws people searching for joy and laughter to open the app. Comedy is proven to help people cope with challenging times, which is why TikTok is such a hit!

“At any point when I’m bored, I can just open TikTok and immediately start watching random stuff. It makes me feel really good to do it,” Yuryev said. “There’s this anticipation that the next video is going to be the best thing you’ve ever seen, and you can’t stop yourself from swiping up.”

And that isn’t an accident. TikTok has developed an algorithm to keep people engaged and on the app.

The TikTok algorithm places videos that will match users’ preferences, bringing people with similar interests together. Using the information of what watcher’s like and how hashtags and sounds correlate, it will adapt and attempt to make the For You page tailored for that user.

TikTok pros and cons by Brynn Toomasson

When this happens, people with similarities are brought together to bond over the comment section by having conversations using likes and replies. Valarie Kuo, a TikTok creator and a senior at Carlmont High School, gives insight into the success of the TikTok algorithm.

“The TikTok algorithm is crazy. It does a good job of connecting people who have similar interests or feelings,” Kuo said. “It helps you find people to connect with so you don’t feel alone.”

With the lack of captivation in online learning, it’s more arduous to find that focus and energy to work. In the same survey, 87.9% of students admitted that TikTok had distracted them from schoolwork. As mentioned before, the app reels in viewers, and exiting out becomes very difficult. It’s easier for students to open an app and escape reality by swiping rather than taking the first step to starting homework.

Although TikTok creates captivation, which is its most significant appeal, it can also have its cons, one being a reason to procrastinate.

“TikTok is so unimaginably addictive. You tell yourself that you’re going to spend ten minutes on it but end up spending four hours,” Yuryev said. “I’ve gone through so many stages of telling myself that TikTok is horrible and deleting it but then redownloading it the very next day.”

With at-home learning, kids are given a perfect chance to open TikTok whenever they want to escape their boredom but can end up not logging off until hours later.

“I’ve definitely been on TikTok a lot more,” Rodamaker said. “I would say going at like 2 hours a day when I used to go for 30 minutes.”

Even before the pandemic, a Magoosh report in 2015 stated 86% of high schoolers and 88% of college students procrastinated on assignments. Of those high schoolers, 56% said they get distracted by doing something they would preferably do.