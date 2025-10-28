AI misinformation on the rise

An over-the-shoulder look at the new frontier of content creation, where anyone can now generate a video from a simple text prompt. “AI is a wonderful tool, and it could serve a lot of purposes, but it also could be dangerous. We have to be careful that it doesn’t cause too many problems,” said Lei Mei, Managing Partner at Mei & Mark LLP.

OpenAI launched Sora 2, a platform that can generate short-form videos directly from text prompts on Oct. 1. Just days earlier, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 1064, which aimed to regulate AI systems targeting minors.

Continuing from its predecessor released in December of last year, Sora 2 enables users to create lifelike videos. For some, the AI tool would allow filmmakers, educators, and advertisers to visualize and create ideas faster than ever. For others, Sora 2 would create a digital landscape that makes it hard for creators and consumers to trust anyone or anything.

The rapid advancement of AI-generated content is presenting a complicated set of challenges that society is only just starting to deal with. Legally, a framework is emerging where existing laws on copyright and defamation are being applied to new forms of AI misuse, as policymakers debate the need for entirely new regulations. From a user perspective, awareness of AI content is growing, but the ability to distinguish it reliably varies greatly, raising questions about the future of media literacy.

Bryant Hu

Lei Mei, an attorney and managing partner at the intellectual property firm Mei & Mark LLP, highlighted the current absence of specific laws governing this new frontier.

“I’m not aware of any specific AI-related law that is governing this area,” Mei said. “There are some existing laws that potentially can cover a situation for AI-generated work. For example, there could be copyright issues and there could be defamation claims.”

This legal patchwork forces existing frameworks to address novel problems, creating a complex question of liability. According to Mei, the primary responsibility likely falls on the person who uses AI to create misinformation, who could potentially be liable. However, Mei suggested that creators who fail to verify damaging AI-generated content before spreading it could also face legal consequences.

For students and frequent social media users, the issue is less about legal liability and more about day-to-day use. Carlmont student Eli Chen, a frequent social media user, encounters AI content regularly but remains confident in his ability to identify it.

“As AI is improving currently, the content is getting really real, but there are still very obvious tells that you can see,” Chen said.

This confidence is not universal. Dan Campion from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has observed a steady increase in deepfakes over the past three months, pointing to more sophisticated examples such as a fabricated video of baseball star Aaron Judge.

“It was his face moving and talking. It looked exactly like him,” Campion said.

Campion worries that such technology could erode public trust, especially if used to target politicians.

“AI tools could change public trust because somebody could take a deepfake video of a politician or an elected official, and they could put things out there that are not true, and that could cause concern in the community.”

From a developer’s standpoint, Dennis Yang, a Carlmont student who competes in AI Olympiads, sees the responsibility as shared between the user and the company.

“If the video generation comes from an input where the individual puts in their input, I think the individual using the AI is misusing it,” Yang said. “However, there definitely should be restraints on the author’s side.”

While developers and users debate responsibility, many still see the technology’s core value.

“AI is a wonderful tool, and it could serve a lot of purposes and make life easier for everyone,” Campion said.

Looking forward, Mei advocates for a practical and non-controversial first step in regulation.

“It should be a good practice for the creators to label the product as AI-generated,” Mei said. “I don’t believe that’s politically controversial.”