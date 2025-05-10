Alani Nu energy drinks: boost or bust for teens?

Marin Moon A teen holds Alani Nu energy drinks in her arms after buying enough to last her a week. She buys multiple flavors, so she doesn’t get tired of any certain flavor.

Alani Nu, an energy drink brand, has recently risen in popularity among teenagers because of its wide variety of flavors and high caffeine content.

Each 12-ounce can contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, roughly the equivalent of two cups of coffee. According to the National Library of Medicine, caffeine has an average half-life of five hours in adults. This means if someone consumes 200 milligrams at 8 a.m., about 100 milligrams will still be in their system at 1 p.m., and 50 milligrams at 6 p.m.

For most teens, drinking an Alani in the morning is common and gives them a much-needed, tasty energy boost.

“I drink Alanis because the caffeine helps me focus, and the flavors are unique and tasty. I have three to four Alanis a week, generally before school,” said Sayuri Stock, a freshman at Carlmont.

There are multiple benefits to drinking energy drinks. Mayo Clinic states that the caffeine in Alanis and energy drinks in general improves reaction time, alertness, and ability to concentrate.

Additionally, when enjoyed in moderation, Alani drinks provide protection from type 2 diabetes, heart attacks, and strokes.

“Energy drinks like Alani can provide a quick energy boost primarily due to their caffeine content. In the short term, this may lead to increased alertness and improved focus for some teens,” said Katherine Dittmann, a nutrition therapist in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In addition to caffeine, Alani drinks also contain herbal supplements like ginseng and guarana, which are known to increase energy and mental alertness.

While the caffeine in Alanis is effective at keeping teens awake throughout the day, especially if they didn’t sleep well, too much caffeine can disrupt sleep and cause anxiety.

According to Sutter Health, the side effects of too much caffeine are severe and can include dehydration, insomnia, heart palpitations, high blood pressure, and restlessness.

“I know people who drink an Alani every morning, and sometimes even have two a day. They’ve had heart issues and get shaky when they have more than one,” said Braden James, a junior at Carlmont.

“ Long-term, regular use of energy drinks can worsen sleep problems and anxiety, perhaps even negatively affecting cardiovascular function in susceptible individuals. — Katherine Dittmann

Alani drinks also contain more than the recommended daily value of numerous vitamins, such as B6, B12, and B3. Having more than the recommended daily value can have multiple negative health effects.

For example, vitamin B3, or niacin, has been shown to increase cardiovascular disease risk, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

“Long-term, regular use of energy drinks can worsen sleep problems and anxiety, perhaps even negatively affecting cardiovascular function in susceptible individuals. Not incidental is the risk of caffeine dependency, which many adults struggle to kick,” Dittmann said.

There are alternatives to energy drinks like Alanis that are a much healthier choice for teens.

“A better and safer choice is tea or coffee. They both still have caffeine, but not as concentrated,” said Alisha Rowe, a dietitian and practice manager at Kindful Body.

Alanis can provide a flavorful energy lift when used in moderation. However, overuse can lead to health issues and dependence. Like anything else, balance is key to ensure teens are reaping the benefits without risking their health.

“Energy drinks may have a place as an occasional boost, but they should rarely be seen as a shortcut to feeling energized or as a way to meet your nutritional needs,” Dittmann said.