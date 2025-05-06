Amorino: blending Italian tradition with global attraction

Ava Rafii A pedestrian stops to look inside Amorino’s San Francisco location. Aside from gelato, Amorino sells its signature macarons that are often placed on top of the gelato. “I like how the presentation uses a variety of sweets like macarons and chocolate nuts to create an appetizing dessert,” said Jolie Zheng, a junior at Carlmont and an occasional gelato eater.

The smell of sweetness drifts through the city. Lines gather outside a shop. Phones snap pictures.

Since its beginning as a small store in the heart of Paris, Amorino has grown to more than 250 locations worldwide, gaining recognition for its unique approach to traditional Italian gelato.

In 2002, childhood friends Cristiano Sereni and Paolo Benassi founded Amorino to fulfill their deep-rooted passion for gelato in an authentic and memorable way for customers. Early on, the pair settled down on a distinct floral presentation for their gelato, which is now crafted with 36 natural flavors to choose from.

“Everything is super rich and flavorful,” said Ryan Lai, the manager of Amorino in San Francisco. “Even though it’s not homemade, we have really distinct flavors.”

Among the dozens of gelato flavors are blood orange, caramel with salted butter, and amarena, a cherry and cream fusion.

In establishing an authentic Italian gelato experience, each flavor is free of gluten, preservatives, and artificial ingredients. Rather than using flavor enhancers, Amorino seeks natural seasonings with organic fruits, nuts, and spices.

“I’ve only had gelato a few times, but I like how it is often a healthier alternative to ice cream. I usually go for fruit-flavored gelato like mango,” said Jolie Zheng, a junior at Carlmont and occasional gelato eater.

As the peak gelato season rolls around from April to September, the company releases limited-edition flavors, offering customers different gelato combinations to try.

“We get new summer flavors and spring flavors every three to four months, but we get gelato deliveries every month or two. We get a whole shipment of pallets to the store,” Lai said.

These rotating flavors are incorporated into another one of Amorino’s recognizable features — its rose-shaped gelato. Rather than serving the traditional gelato scoop, Amorino uses a specialized utensil known as a petal scooper. This tool is designed to form thin gelato slivers that are placed around each other to form a rose.

“I ordered a medium rose gelato cone with dark chocolate and coconut. I personally didn’t like the cone, but it didn’t ruin the experience,” said Breanna Faycurry, a customer at Amorino.

In addition, the petal design allows customers to experience as many flavors of their choosing. Instead of the typical one or two flavors offered at gelato stores, Amorino allows customers to personalize their flower petals with a multitude of tastes.

This approach turns a routine gelato purchase into a more user-driven experience.

“I like the freedom Amorino provides to its customers,” Zheng said. “Everyone’s preferences are different, and it is important to cater to that uniqueness.”

Behind the scenes, Amorino receives its gelato tubs and supplies each month or two. Gelato, macarons, and other products are stored in a minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit freezer.

“Monthly deliveries would definitely be more cost-effective. You’re not going to be spending as much time and money on transportation,” Zheng said.

From its floral design to its assortment of flavors, Amorino continues to expand worldwide.

“At Amorino, a little bit of love and practice is all it takes,” Lai said.