Annual Water Dog Run keeps Belmont’s tails wagging

Shiori Chen Before the Fido Run, the last race of the day, a runner photographs a Shiba Inu waiting for its owner’s approval. From Yorkshire terriers to corgis and golden retrievers, the Belmont Water Dog Run brought together dogs of all breeds, big and small. “This run really reflects our community well. Not only is it an event that brings people together, but it also supports our local schools, which I think is really great,” said Madeline Kim, a Carlmont senior and operations lead intern with the Belmont Water Dog Run.

With the commencement of the eighth annual Belmont Water Dog Run, local running enthusiasts, families, and their four-legged companions gathered Sept. 27 for a day of races, including a 10K, 5K, kids run, and Fido Run.

Marked by an inflatable arch on Sixth Street, all courses began at Twin Pines Park. Depending on the distance, routes varied, with the 10K including an additional lake trail. Each race looped around and finished back at the park, where supporting family and friends awaited the runners.

This year’s event attracted over 1,150 registrants — the highest number in the organization’s history.

From kids in strollers to grandparents, Great Danes to miniature Yorkshire terriers, the race welcomed participants from all walks — and runs — of life.

“There’s people of all ages, and so many families come out here,” said Jayden Lee, a Carlmont High School senior and first-time 5k runner who placed fifth overall. “You can run with your dog, or you can just do it for fun — it’s not such a hardcore race. It really fits the entire community.”

Local schools, businesses, and organizations, including Belmont & Redwood Shores Recology and Belmont Parks and Recreation, helped sponsor the event. The run serves as both a community tradition and a fundraiser, with proceeds supporting youth programs, such as dance and sports scholarships.

Belmont resident Doris Lau, her daughter, and their year-and-a-half-old Australian Labradoodle, Einstein, joined the Fido Run.

“It’s really cool, because I don’t even know of other races that have this kind of dog community,” Lau said. “This race is good for kids as well. I’ve heard it’s one of the biggest races for them, so it’s nice to come out here and see everyone while supporting the schools.”

Though the event itself lasts less than four hours, planning begins almost immediately after the previous year’s race.

“Starting basically tomorrow, we start organizing for the next year,” said Jim Howard, president of the board for Belmont Water Dog Run. “That means a lot of working with the community, the police department, Department of Public Works, and Parks and Recreation.”

According to Belmont Police Department Lt. Pete Lotti, their presence at the Water Dog Run served two main purposes. First, they ensured runners’ safety by managing traffic, stationing personnel along key points to separate them from vehicles. Second, they engaged with the community through outreach, interacting with participants and spectators.

Carlmont High School also played a major role in the event through its business internship program, advised by board member Huan Phan. Students contribute to divisions such as marketing, design, digital and data, and operations.

“I think the most unique part of the event is that it’s run by a team of interns,” said Madeliene Kim, a Carlmont senior and lead operations intern. “The adults do a lot as well, but most other races like this aren’t run by students, which makes us stand out.”

Planning wasn’t without challenges, especially after moving the starting line to Sixth Street this year.

“We had to spend some time letting the businesses and local homeowners know street shutdowns were happening,” Howard said. “We realize that it’s an inconvenience for the community. Every year, we’re trying to work on a better way to notify folks so they can anticipate and adjust.”

Between the pancake breakfast provided by the Belmont and Redwood Shores Rotary Club, the efforts of countless volunteers — both adults and students — and the hundreds of participants who showed up to run, have fun, and support youth programs, the Belmont Water Dog Run continues to be an annual celebration of Belmont’s community spirit.

“When you have these kinds of events, it allows us to see what a group of very organized and dedicated teenagers and adults can do,” Howard said. “It’s about generating a good feeling, showcasing our parks and city, enjoying each other’s company, and just having a good time.”