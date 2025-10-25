Apple’s new update leaves nothing hidden behind the glass

Aarav Ghoman A look at the newest line of iPhone, the iPhone 17 Pro. iPhone released the Pro and Pro Max phones with these three color schemes: Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue.

Apple’s new iPhones and iOS bring the most physical change to any iPhone in years, but users feel they seem to lack content behind the glass.

On Sept. 9, Apple announced the new iPhone in its “Awe Dropping” event in Silicon Valley. They unveiled three new products: the new line of AirPods, with the ability to monitor heart rate, live translate, and act as an official hearing aid; the next generation of Apple Watch, with its baseline Series 11, its economy SE 3, and its high end Ultra 3; along with announcing the new series of iPhone, featuring the 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and its new line of phone to replace the Plus series, the iPhone Air.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said during the event that they are “raising the bar once again, with an all-new iPhone lineup that’s unlike anything we’ve ever created.”

Cook went further to say that each iPhone was designed to uniquely serve its users. Apple began introducing the baseline iPhone 17, which began pricing at $799, according to Apple’s official site.

Kaiann Drance, Apple vice president of iPhone product marketing, introduced the new features of the 17, with key details being the larger and more capable screen and the more powerful A19 chip in the phone. In battery life, Drance commented that the new chip will help make the iPhone 17 responsive while enabling great battery life.

The A19 Pro chip revolutionizes Apple’s line of software chips because it uses an all-new vapor cooling chamber to keep the phone from overheating as much.

Cook then introduced the iPhone Air, Apple’s new line of phone, featuring an extremely slim 5.6 millimeter body, the slimmest an iPhone has ever been.

Apple also said that the Air is more durable than any previous iPhone, despite it being the thinnest ever. Priced at $999 on Apple’s official website, the iPhone Air comes at a higher price than the baseline models and lower than the Pros.

According to an AppleInsider article, JPM stated that in a popularity poll, the iPhone Air got a 2% share in response to the question, “Which iPhone are you looking to purchase?” Additionally, Google Trends data shows that iPhone Air searches peaked at about 18% of what iPhone 17 searches were.

To conclude the event, Apple announced its Pro models, the 17 Pro and Pro Max. Cook said that Apple was able to take its “Pro models to an entirely new level of performance and capabilities.”

The Pro and Pro Max feature an aluminum unibody to maximize performance, durability, and battery life. The Pro phones also feature an all-new camera system, with all 48-megapixel Fusion back cameras, the farthest optical zoom ever on an iPhone, and a new Center Stage front camera, capable of shooting in 18-megapixel.

Apple also released its new operating system, iOS 26. In the announcement video, Alan Dye, Apple’s vice president of human interface, said that iOS 26 was Apple’s broadest design update ever. iOS 26 features an all-new transparent interface, titled Liquid Glass, alongside various updates to the capabilities of Apple Intelligence, such as live translation and more accurate text summarization.

Apple employee Simran Bhatia provided some insight into both the goals for the iPhone 17 line and the new iOS 26.

“The new iPhone and iOS are sort of a buildup and step into the whole Apple Intelligence direction,” Bhatia said. Looking forward, the next goals and steps are all going to be towards more Apple Intelligence integration, it seems. To Bhatia, iOS 26 has proved very useful to her work in the field of Apple Intelligence, and she highlighted that the summarizing features are “super helpful.”

At Carlmont, iOS 26 has had some mixed reviews. Merrick Mukherjee, a student who has been on iOS 26 since the release of the public beta, said that the whole glass effect, which was the main goal and theme of the update, is “doing too much.”

“ I want my phone to work better, not look better — Merrick Mukherjee

“I want my phone to be better, not look better,” Mukherjee said. He further said that while the update hasn’t necessarily benefited his school life, it hasn’t made it worse either. He also said that the update had been making his phone slower overall.

On the other hand, some students enjoy the look and feel of the new interface and are glad they updated.

Naura Saleem, another student, said that iOS 26 runs really smoothly on his phone; he doesn’t encounter many bugs in the software at all, and it doesn’t slow his phone down. “I think the main point was to change the layout and how the interface looks,” Saleem said. He stated additionally that while the update is cool, it doesn’t really have any impact on his life or school, aside from the way it looks.

Apple’s iOS 26 “is more of a cool add-on, that, ‘oh, it’s transparent now,’” Saleem said.