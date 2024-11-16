Archer Aviation closes deal with Japan Airlines for flying taxis

Archer Aviation, a California-based developer of all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, has finalized a deal to sell 100 air taxis to Soracle, a joint venture between Japan Airlines and Sumitomo Corporation.

Soracle, launched earlier this year, plans to establish eVTOL routes in major urban areas, including Tokyo, Osaka, and Okinawa.

“Japan Airlines is a company with many years of experience in the aviation industry and a high level of trust,” said Maki Yamawaki, a public transport enthusiast and Japanese immigrant. “Sumitomo Corporation is a trading company involved in a wide range of businesses with particular strengths in technological innovation and infrastructure development. Japan Airlines’ aviation expertise and Sumitomo Corporation’s commercial strengths will likely increase the chances of the project’s success.”

Japan is well-known for its extensive public transportation network, with around 92% of its inhabitants living in urban landscapes as of 2023. The introduction of eVTOL technology adds a new layer to a transit system that already includes high-speed rail, subways, and surface transportation.

“I go to Japan every summer to visit my family,” said Hana Yamawaki, a Japanese American sophomore at Carlmont High School. “Even traveling between destinations, it all feels like one big, connected city. I’ve always seen Japan as so technologically ahead of the world, which confirms it.”

The eVTOL aircraft, named Midnight, is designed for short-distance flights. It can carry four passengers and is optimized for 20-mile flights, but can travel as far as 50 miles. With a charging time of 10 to 12 minutes, the aircraft is capable of back-to-back flights with minimal downtime. It generates only 45 decibels of noise, about the same as a refrigerator, making it 100 times quieter than a conventional helicopter.

Passengers will book rides through an app, and the aircraft will operate from specially designed vertiports. However, these landing stations will be limited in number during the early stages of the rollout.

Soracle will purchase the 100 Midnight aircraft for $500 million. Payments will be tied to milestones, including certification and performance tests.

Midnight’s zero carbon emissions and vertical takeoff and landing capabilities make it ideal for crowded urban environments.

“I live right next to San Jose Airport,” said Talinn Viashal, a San Jose resident. “The planes are always so loud. It will be amazing to see that air transportation can be silent. Hopefully, airplane manufacturers will adopt similar technologies in the future.”

Archer and Soracle plan to conduct public flight demonstrations of the aircraft at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka. The event, which is expected to attract 28 million visitors, has a theme of “Future Society Showcase,” aligning with the futuristic nature of eVTOL technology.

Despite its advantages, Midnight faces several challenges. Limited vertiports may reduce the potential time savings, and passengers will need transportation to and from these terminals. Pricing, which is estimated between $100 and $300 per trip, may also limit its appeal to commuters.

“People in Japan might be interested in this service, but they will likely be concerned about safety and cost,” said Maki Yamawaki. “Public transportation is so convenient, it may not be used much for everyday travel.”

The service is expected to attract business travelers and tourists who prioritize speed and convenience over cost.