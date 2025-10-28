Artificial intelligence generates waves in the art world

A student sits on the floor with hand-drawn art crumpled up on the floor.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) art is looming larger than ever as the art world continuously shares conflicting views on its usage.

As AI art improves day by day, many artists fear and reject its instant capabilities, while others praise it as an innovation for the future. With no way to go back to a world without AI art, many are debating its impact on society as well as how it should be approached from now on.

“It can be a double-edged sword: it can be used sensibly and productively, but also can be infringing,” said Kathryn Rodriguez, a teacher of Carlmont’s Digital Art and Filmmaking class.

One of AI art’s most controversial topics is the issue of its speed compared to human artists. While AI only takes a few seconds to create art, human art not only takes weeks on end to finish but requires years of skill refinement.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, some companies see AI as a tool to quickly produce personalized art at a low cost, an incentive that could outperform human artists, causing job losses. This is corroborated by a survey from the Society of Authors, which found that 26% of illustrators have already lost their work to generative AI, with another 37% of illustrators claiming to have experienced a decrease in income due to generative AI.

Lilly Zheng, a sophomore at Carlmont who practices traditional art, is aware of the detrimental effects of artists losing their jobs to AI.

“It’s obviously terrible because I don’t think people’s efforts to the creation of art can be replicated because there is so much work, emotion, and meaning behind people’s art,” Zheng said.

According to the NL Times, AI art can’t create something from nothing; instead, it copies and combines from things from images and data it’s been trained on, which can lead to images looking similar to the data it’s been trained on.

Congressional Research Service reports that OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has programs that are trained on publicly available datasets that include copyrighted works. Some are concerned that this will lead to a generation of new images that infringe on existing copyrights.

“It can be used to steal or infringe on a creator’s original piece,” Rodriguez said. “To me, it’s stealing, it really is.”

Looking at Instagram, where many artists post their art, there are similar methodologies. According to Instagram’s Privacy Center, Meta uses publicly available online and licensed information for training information including things such as posts or photos, along with their captions.

“I don’t really have a good idea of how to accurately tell the difference between AI-generated art and human art, but I think there should be some regulations so that real artists’ work doesn’t get stolen,” said Theodore Mui, a senior at Carlmont and the president of the AI and Machine Learning Club.

While many criticize the growing issues of AI art, such as its limited regulations, some see it more as a tool with several uses.

“If artists have multiple visions of what they want without trying to mess up the paper, then maybe they could use AI art to visualize what their ideas will actually look like,” Mui said.



Rodriguez expressed related ideas, expanding on more ways she saw AI art’s potential in the digital art world.

“I think it can be useful in animating digital art,” Rodriguez said. “Animating frame by frame is very time-consuming. It would be more of a time saver for animation.”

Rodriguez says AI art has the potential to enhance creativity, as it can allow artists to complete projects faster and have more chances to be creative.

Mui also sees applications in which AI art can lower the bar for skill, allowing everyone to be able to generate their own form of visual art.

“For personal projects such as making posters, I think it’s a really great use. If you’re not an artist or you don’t have enough time, I think it can generate really good quality art,” Mui said.

Identification for AI art would have another benefit: the prevention of the spread of misinformation.

According to Journalism Fellowships, millions of AI-generated images make it difficult for people to trust images they see online. It makes people question the reliability of images online and whether they are actually authentic moments in real life or synthetically generated.

“There are people who really believe it,” Rodriguez said.

Still, people debate whether it should be encouraged or not.

“I honestly think if we do see AI art, we should report it and just try not to give it any attention so that it doesn’t keep growing,” Zheng said.

Meanwhile, Mui shows the other side of the spectrum on how people should deal with AI art. Mui says that people should educate themselves on and embrace AI, not shy away from or restrict it.

“I believe that we should encourage AI because AI is the future, it’s the technology that is improving the fastest and becoming the most powerful,” Mui said. “I think people should learn how to use AI, instead of being afraid of it because it’s inevitably going to be part of their lives.”