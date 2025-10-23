ASB cancels second day of Spirit Bowl amid low participation

Zoe Hendricks Carlmont High School’s football field sits empty after day two of the Spirit Bowl was cancelled, leaving the pitch silent and empty. “For the past few years, Spirit Bowl has been a constant tradition for ASB and Carlmont as a whole,” said Audrey Gong, the senior class president.

Each year, as homecoming week approaches, Carlmont High School’s Associated Student Body (ASB) works tirelessly to plan entertaining and community-building activities, hoping to promote school spirit and positivity ahead of the annual homecoming dance.

One activity that students can look forward to every year is the Spirit Bowl.

The Spirit Bowl is a two-day flag football contest, where girls play football, and any student can cheer. All four grade levels go against each other in a double-elimination style tournament.

The first day sees the freshman and junior teams, as well as the sophomore and senior teams, going head to head. The winners and losers of each of those matches play each other on the second day, with the grade that has two wins coming out as the ultimate Spirit Bowl champion.

“Events like these allow grades to bond and students to meet new people. I think society is losing a sense of play, so organizing games and activities like Spirit Bowl is a great way to help bond our community,” said Audrey Gong, the senior class president.

Gong is one of the twelve class officers who planned and prepared for the Spirit Bowl. Each grade has three class officers.

Competition on day one was carried out as usual.

“Day one was awesome. There was a lot of great fun participation going on,” said James Kelly, the ASB activities director.

However, this year, the Spirit Bowl was cut short due to a lack of participation.

“There wasn’t as much participation this year compared to past years. We had many people sign up, but not everyone showed up to play,” Gong said.

This year, ASB made changes to the Spirit Bowl schedule.

“Each year, we typically follow the same pattern of organizing practices outside of school, games during lunch, and a final game at night, but this year, we changed it up a bit and kept the game just during school hours,” Gong said.

With Carlmont students already having other commitments, such as club meetings and Tuesday math contests, lunchtime activities were not in the schedule for many.

On top of that, ASB had planned several other activities that took place during the school hours of homecoming week.

“I have the feeling we overplanned with activities. We had too many things all week long. And so people just kind of decided ‘I’d rather go do the other thing,'” Kelly said.

Senior, team captain, and third-year varsity girls flag football quarterback Lauren Greene believes that if flag football players were allowed to participate in the game, the Spirit Bowl would see a larger amount of participation.

“I think the Spirit Bowl would have had more participants if they had let girls flag football players play. I think the whole team would have played if we could. So that gives 45 more people. I think we could also convince more people to play,” Greene said.

Varsity and JV girls flag football players were not allowed to participate in the Spirit Bowl due to concerns that they would overpower their peers.

I definitely see where they’re from, that they don’t want more advanced people. But I do think that it could be more fun to include flag football players,” Greene said.

Greene also proposed alternative solutions to allow her and her teammates to participate.

“I think it can also be where you can’t play your position, but you play something else. So I think they could have made it fair,” Greene said.

Despite the lack of participation in this year’s Spirit Bowl, overall student participation in homecoming activities and events is showing a significant increase.

“Over the years, Spirit Bowl has definitely seen a decrease in participation, but there are other events that we are doing which are getting an increasing amount of participation. To replace the Spirit Bowl, we did an ice cream sundae station, and we were able to satisfy many students,” Gong said.

Additionally, this year, homecoming dance tickets soared, especially in comparison to previous years.

“We’re going to have a record number of dancers at the homecoming dance, by one hundred students,” Kelly said, prior to the event.

ASB members are constantly adapting and changing activities based on student interest. Members are always working and planning ahead of time to provide Carlmont students with thoughtful and purposeful activities.

“Our ASB members start planning months in advance. As a matter of fact, they started planning everything for this year at the end of last year,” Kelly said.

The ASB members have been hard at work preparing for the upcoming homecoming week.

“Homecoming week is one of the busiest weeks for the class officers and ASB as a whole. All of the class officers are here every single day from as early as before school starts and after school until it’s dark, working on floats and trying to make Homecoming week as enjoyable as possible,” Gong said.

The ASB team plans many events throughout homecoming spirit week. Another crowd-favorite is the In It to Win It game, a competition between grade levels that features a variety of games, like tug-of-war.

“We understand that school can be a very stressful and demanding place to be, and we try to do whatever we can to make it more enjoyable for the students. We want our community to be a safe and inclusive space,” Gong said.

As for the future, the return of the Spirit Bowl in the following years is questionable. Carlmont students may have to say goodbye to the beloved class competition.

“I think we won’t see more activities like Spirit Bowl just due to the lack of participation, but we will definitely try and replace it with things that we know the student body enjoys more,” Gong said.

It is important that ASB members and Carlmont students are able to adapt to change. As old games like Spirit Bowl fade out, new activities and lunchtime events will rise.

This year, ASB reintroduced the ice cream social, an event that took place when the second day of Spirit Bowl was originally planned. Many enjoyed the event, leading to the likelihood of its return for the 2026-2027 school year.

“Change is inevitable, and being able to adjust to the trends and community is very important, so the class officers are trying their best to break free from the past traditions and come up with new activities,” Gong said.