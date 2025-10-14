ASB draws support for blood drive

Mia Masukawa Vania Pala helps a group of students sign up for the blood drive in the Quad. “Sign-ups are open for two weeks, unless we fill up all of our 65 spots, and it looks like we might be close to that,” Pala said.

The Associated Student Body (ASB) encouraged students to sign up from Sept. 22 to Oct. 3 for the blood drive that took place on Thursday, Oct. 9.

ASB partnered with Stanford Blood Center, which heavily relies on volunteer donors to supply blood for surgeries, transplants, and emergency treatments. ASB members worked to promote the event through posters, a signup table in the Quad, and online announcements to encourage more participation from the student body.

The goal of this blood drive wasn’t just about collecting donations. By participating, students also had the opportunity to help out and be involved in their community.

“The purpose of this blood drive is to get students involved and allow them to contribute to the community and do something good,” said senior Vania Pala, a co-facilitator of the ASB Community Service Commission.

This event offered students a chance to donate blood to a vital cause and raise awareness about how critical these donations were. Every single donation plays a pivotal role in ensuring that patients receive the care that they desperately need. “ We are asking people to donate their blood and use it to help people in need. One donation can save three people’s lives. — Seoha Kim

“I decided to sign up to help others and engage with the community,” said sophomore Graham Sargeant.

Participating in the blood drive also allowed students to see the direct impact of their contributions in the community. Donating blood helps maintain a steady blood supply for hospitals, which often face shortages, ensuring that patients in critical need receive care without delay.

“I think the blood drive benefits the community because those who were in accidents or regularly need blood can have a more consistent source of blood,” Sargeant said.

Instead of going to a blood drive center, volunteers could donate directly at the school, and the blood was then processed and distributed to hospitals in need. Blood donations were also carefully regulated, and donors had to meet certain eligibility requirements, according to Pala.

“Donors have to be at least 16 years old, and they do have to meet certain height and weight requirements,” Pala said. “If you’re taking certain medications, you might not be able to donate.”

ASB holds two blood drives each school year, one each semester, to provide students with multiple opportunities to participate. There were 65 spots open for the blood drive, and each participant received a $20 e-gift card.

“We are asking people to donate their blood and use it to help people in need,” said senior Seoha Kim, another facilitator of the Community Service Commission. “One donation can save three people’s lives.”