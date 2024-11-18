Athlete Profile: Ankush Shivram swings from tee to green

Jalen Wong Shivram holds his finish following his tee shot. Shivram has put lots into his swing, perfecting it, to ensure that his shot is accurate. Even the slightest mistake in the swing could affect where the ball goes.

In the US alone, an estimated 26.6 million people played a round of golf in 2023, and the sport continues to grow. For many players, golf serves as a leisurely way to exercise outside. However, for Carlmont sophomore Ankush Shivram, golf has played a much more significant role in his life.

Shivram began to play golf at the start of the pandemic as a way for him to get outside and hang out with his friends. However, as a beginner, Shivram faced numerous obstacles, often struggling to hit the ball far enough. Shivram had numerous mentors as a beginner who helped him understand and improve in the sport.

“My dad and I went to the driving range five times a week and hit 100 balls, but it didn’t work. After that, my neighbor started to help me and took me to practices. He helped me figure out what to do with my swing and how to play the game,” Shivram said.

At first, it never crossed Shivram’s mind to play competitively. But over time, his desire soon grew, so much so that through the encouragement of his dad, he decided to try out for the Carlmont boys golf team.

“ He likes the challenge and being competitive in golf but is also healthy about it. He’s okay with losing and learning. — Johnny Hsu

After many hours at the range and the course, Shivram made it onto the Carlmont JV golf team in his freshman year. While on the team, his energy and abilities were quickly noticed by Carlmont head coach Johnny Hsu.

“He is a cheery guy and doesn’t let things bother him as much, which is important in golf,” Hsu said. “You saw him get better weekly, scores-wise. There were days when he struggled a little bit, but he was definitely getting better.”

However, being on the team was challenging as Shivram was forced to balance practices and games with his schoolwork. Golf became a livelihood for Shivram as time on the course and the training room increased.

Despite this, Shivram significantly improved his game and scores as the season progressed. Golf can be considered a challenging sport to play due to its technicality. Every swing must be consistent and correct to make a good shot. Even a slight change in a player’s body movement or a swing being off just by millimeters can affect the range and direction of a shot.

“I tested different swing paths and ways to open and close the club face. If I am in really bad shape, sometimes I watch YouTube videos and try to learn from them,” Shivram said.

There are lots of strategies in the course, too. As every course is different and the weather is unpredictable, it can lead to varying conditions for players. Thus, players like Shivram must learn to analyze and adapt to their surrounding environment to ensure the best and most accurate shot.

Shivram’s practice on the course and driving range showcases his steadfast work ethic, which is apparent to his teammates.

“He goes to the driving range often and puts in the work,” said sophomore Tyler Wells, Shivram’s teammate. “He is consistent and doesn’t let emotion get to him.”

Shivram reflects upon the impact golf has had on his life and the potential it can bring in the future.

“Golf is like my therapy. It’s my place to clear my mind from schoolwork, and it lets me focus on myself,” Shivram said. “I think it can be an important life skill depending on which profession I go into.”