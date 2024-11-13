Athlete Profile: Jordan Rice dribbles to success

Sean Zhang Jordan Rice leaps into the air, aiming for a layup as he drives toward the basket during a practice session. Rice focused on his scoring skills during the varsity tryout practice. Known for his work ethic, Rice continued to put his all onto the court.

On a typical afternoon, the echo of squeaking sneakers and the swish of the net are the sounds that fill the mind of sophomore Jordan Rice at Carlmont High School.

Since the age of 5, Rice has been no stranger to pushing boundaries on the court. After making an impressive debut as one of the few freshmen on the junior varsity team last season, Rice is now eyeing a spot on the varsity squad. Driven by hard work, perseverance, and a deep passion for the game, he is determined to make an impact.

“It was an honor to be on the team. For me, it was a very big learning experience being one of the younger ones on the team, but I also knew that because of this, I had to challenge myself to get to the next level,” Rice said, reflecting on his freshman experience.

Rice’s love for basketball began at a young age, spending hours shooting hoops at his neighborhood court with family and friends. Inspired by his cousin, a college football player who encouraged his love for basketball, Rice quickly embraced the sport’s challenges and committed to mastering its basics.

Now, with a potential varsity position on the line, he has dedicated countless hours to training, from basic technical skill drills and scrimmages to strength training in the weight room.

“Even though he’s not the loudest player on the court, he’s always encouraging you to continue to play your best,” said close teammate Mikael Brunshteyn.

As he prepares for the season, Rice remains focused on continuous improvement.

“Some goals I have are just to improve overall, individually, whether it’s my shooting, my dribbling, or my footwork, and just trying my best to maintain those goals and just practicing every single day,” Rice said.

“ If he can be a little more aggressive on the half-court and improve his two-point shot, he’s going to be tough to stop. — John Schrup

Outside of basketball, Rice is equally dedicated to his academics, carefully managing a challenging course load alongside his athletics. He sets aside time each day to complete assignments and study, often planning his schedule around practices and games, even missing a practice if the academics start piling up.

If he secures a spot on varsity, Rice hopes to gain experience that will prepare him for tougher competition in future seasons. If he doesn’t, his commitment to improving and supporting his teammates will remain the same, as he continues to work towards his goals both on and off the court.

For John Schrup, the Carlmont varsity head coach and former college basketball player, qualities like Rice’s dedication and collaborative play style are exactly what he values in his players.

“We look for guys with high character that are hard workers, respectful, and willing to listen,” Schrup said.

With a clear focus on improving his ball game and a strong work ethic, Rice is ready to make an impact for the Scots.

“Jordan is a very selfless player who works very hard at all times and has a really good feel for the game. He knows where to be, knows how to find the open spots on the floor, and just has a really good sense of where he needs to go,” Schrup said.