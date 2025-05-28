Athlete Profile: Zerach Chan splashes and dashes

Samuel Wei Zerach Chan sprints down the pool, swimming butterfly during an individual medley (IM) focused practice. Practices like these allowed Chan to drop significant amounts of time in the 200 IM throughout the season, especially at the PAL Championships. “Practicing every stroke is very important because it makes you a better swimmer all around,” Chan said.

Whether it’s early in the morning, late at night, or on a weekend, Carlmont senior Zerach Chan is in the pool, swimming for the Burlingame Aquatics Club or the Carlmont swim team.

Chan has been swimming since the age of five and has loved it since. Through swimming, he has grown both physically and mentally, made new friends, and become a huge role model to his fellow teammates.

“I love swimming, and meeting new people has been one of my favorite parts,” Chan said.

At the Burlingame Aquatics Club, Chan trains eight times a week, including practices on weekends and in the mornings. Each practice focuses on something different throughout the week. Breath control, drills, individual medley (IM), and kicking are some examples of what Chan works on weekly.

“Practices are pretty hard sometimes but you just have to push through, that’s how you really improve,” Chan said.



Throughout Chan’s career, he has proven to be one of the fastest swimmers on both his club and school teams. He helped lead the Carlmont swim team to victory at the Peninsula Athletic League (PAL) and in every dual meet last year.

“ I’m very proud of everything I’ve accomplished so far and I can’t wait to get even faster. — Zerach Chan

Over the course of high school, he has held many school records in both individual events and relays. Recently, at the Central Coast Section (CCS) playoffs, he set new school records in the 100-yard freestyle at 47.06 seconds and the 100-yard breaststroke at 57.79 seconds. His new personal best in the 100-yard breaststroke qualified him for his first-ever Futures Championships, which he will be competing in later this summer.

Not only is Chan the fastest swimmer on the Carlmont team, but he is also an excellent leader. He’s always leading warm-ups, yelling the loudest in team cheers, and giving others advice. Many see Chan as the face of the team and his impact will never be forgotten.

“I don’t think I’ll truly find someone like Zerach ever again,” said Carlmont varsity coach Derek Koo.

Chan has always worked to get faster, showing his dedication to the sport. Besides going to practices daily, he also goes to the gym and takes care of what he puts into his body, tracking his nutrition.

“Zerach’s such a hard worker and he’s always trying his hardest at every practice. He pushes me to train harder too,” said Benjamin Nopper, a senior on Chan’s club team.

Much of Chan’s growth as an athlete is credited to his family. Swimming is a very mentally and physically demanding sport; however, his family is always there to support him, especially his mother.

“My mom has been my biggest supporter. She’s always at my meets, cheering me on, and bringing me food,” Chan said.

Despite all the time Chan has spent working to get faster, he still continues to do well in school and has learned to balance homework and swimming. Chan has received numerous offers to swim at colleges and plans to continue his swimming career there.

As his final high school season comes to a close, Chan leaves the team with a sense of pride in all he’s accomplished and the legacy he’s created.