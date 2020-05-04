Amazon Web Services (AWS) began to focus their contributions towards research and the development of diagnostics as COVID-19 continued to spread. Ultimately seeking to flatten the curve of the pandemic, they launched the AWS Diagnostic Development Initiative to support diagnostics for accelerated treatment and containment.

The program targets those that are working to bring more accurate and reliable diagnostic solutions while encouraging teamwork for organizations tackling similar issues. Hence, the initial $20 million investment gears towards accelerating research and pandemic response strategies.

“The world needs more and more private sector innovation to combat this pandemic. Amazon’s commitments and participation are very welcome, particularly since the lack of significant next-generation diagnostic tools remains a large gap in most health systems,” Steve Davis, a member of the AWS Diagnostic Development Initiative’s technical advisory group, said in a statement.