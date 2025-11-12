Beneath the surface: Lifestyle choices are more effective than any product

Lara Ibasco A teenage girl is in shock after she notices how much healthier her skin looks. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), acne is directly linked to a poor quality of life and depressive symptoms, emphasizing the importance of having a healthy lifestyle.

No matter how much someone scrubs and washes their face, acne can persist.

A massive amount of skincare products and a consistent routine may still not be enough. In fact, a healthy lifestyle could be more effective than any cream.

While it is true that good skincare products can transform your skin and appearance, acne, specifically stubborn acne influenced by genetics or imbalances, can be frustrating for many people.

Hormonal acne is caused by chemical imbalances inside the skin, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Typically, it can be found on the cheeks, jawline, back, shoulders, and chest. It can manifest in various forms, including whiteheads, blackheads, papules, pustules, and cysts. Hormonal acne does not respond well to standard products. It is not just an easy fix. However, there are solutions to eliminate stubborn pimples, such as getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly.

Sleep is a crucial component of a healthy lifestyle. According to the educational journal of the British Association of Dermatologists, worse sleep quality correlates with worse acne. Even one or two nights without sleep has been associated with premature skin aging, acne breakouts, psoriasis, and rosacea, according to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In my experience, I’ve had moments where no matter how many pimple patches, medicines, and skincare products I use, the pimples wouldn’t go away. When I recognized that the problem may have been caused by sleeping consistently at 1 a.m. and starting at 11 p.m., I started to see results.

The second main factor of a healthy lifestyle is maintaining a healthier diet. Certain foods and improper diets can cause skin irritation and flare-ups, particularly in individuals with allergies. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish, nuts, and kale, can benefit the skin due to their anti-inflammatory properties, according to Epidermatology.

In social media, a popular trend is consuming more protein, specifically collagen, a protein found in many parts of the body, according to the Cleveland Clinic. According to Harvard Medical School, collagen can maintain skin elasticity, volume, and moisture, which is why it is so popular to consume more of it today.

While it is important to take in protein, excessive amounts of collagen or any other substance can have negative consequences. It is better not to blindly follow trends and stick to a diet that benefits you personally, purely because it sounds good. Determining what you need most is essential to treating hormonal and stubborn acne.

The third factor that can help reduce breakouts is moderate exercise, not extreme exercise that leaves one feeling on the verge of passing out after a workout. Exercise can lead to better sleep and lower stress levels, but overdoing it can result in the opposite effects, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.

Stress is also a major factor contributing to the persistence of acne. It increases cortisol, the stress hormone, and slows down the time it takes for acne to heal, according to JAMA Dermatology.

In times when I have had tests and quizzes crammed into a week, I would have major breakouts after stressing over a few concepts for a few days, and it would take more than a week for a few bumps to recover.

Ultimately, it is essential not to judge others blindly for their situations, especially if their skin isn’t as smooth and clear as someone else’s. Sometimes, healthy lifestyles can have a more substantial impact than a bunch of products.