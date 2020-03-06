Benefits of being involved

Involvement in local government and operations teaches the younger generations about the basics of government. From running a meeting, discussing budgets, and to the approval of issues,there is a lot to learn.

“I think you learn skills like how to run a meeting and the whole process of getting things approved. You learn how everything does take a long time, and it is a lot of work,” Matoso said.

Being exposed to the complexities of governing and managing issues at a young age can be extremely beneficial for the rest of their adult lives. Gaining a better understanding of the process of balancing various concerns during meetings is an experience that most of the general youth population won’t practice until they are older.

The outcomes of these meetings may go unnoticed by many. However, local government decisions impact people’s lives significantly, as the governing body closest to the local community.Learning how these decisions get put in place helps people understand why these laws and ordinances were enacted.

“Participating in local governance is beneficial. I think it gives people a better idea of how government actually works, and you’d have no idea if you weren’t exposed to it from a young age,” Ayers said.

As a city council member for the city of Belmont, Thomas McCune has experience with local government and the involvement of the younger generations. He hopes to pass down his decision-making and communication skills to aid the next generation of workers.

“Communication, group decision-making, consensus, persuasion, and compromise are all important life skills learned by participating in local government. Those skills are equally important in the world of business and are quite transferable,” McCune said.

Bringing positivity to a community through change can also show a sense of reward and benefit to certain people.

“We live in communities. Helping shape those communities in positive ways benefits everyone, and the process can be intrinsically rewarding to the individual,” McCune said.

Many essential life skills are learned from little experiences during one’s time in youth government. These skills can also be used later in life when applicable.