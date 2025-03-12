Beyond prestige: the cost of college

The price of prestige

Attending a prestigious college often costs more than just the tuition — tutoring, college counseling, and private high school are all additional costs that frequently go hand-in-hand with other college-related fees. The effort that students put in to build the so-called perfect application is so extensive that it sometimes begins to weigh on their mental health, leading experts to question whether college prestige is even worth the cost.

The book Current Issues in Economics and Finance attempts to understand if the benefits of college still outweigh the costs through an explanation of how the average wages of college graduates have been decreasing over time, while college tuition has only seen sharp increases. Still, those with lower levels of education, and non-graduates, have also experienced falling wages, explaining the increase in college enrollment.

A study from Pew Research Center considers the worth of college as well, explaining how both U.S. workers with and without bachelor’s degrees have seen the same changes in wages amid rising college tuition and student debt. The study also concluded that a minority of Americans find it important to have a four-year college degree to get a well-paying job today, half believe that it is less important to have a four-year degree in today’s world than it was 20 years ago, and a minority say that earning a four-year college degree is still worth the loans a student might need to afford college.

Additionally, recent studies from Forbes have emerged suggesting that an Ivy League degree might not matter as much as applicants think. Ivy League colleges were originally known for their athletic, not academic achievements, and due to their high costs, lack of merit scholarships, and exaggerated standing, might not be worth the cost and effort.

Investopedia has expressed similar sentiments, describing how the majority of Americans no longer believe a college degree is worth the cost and effort, and how prestige isn't a universally definitive term. While some determine the prestige of a university by its national ranking, others consider its acceptance rate, or its success (or lack thereof) in producing future leaders as indicators of prestige. The article also highlighted how barely any of the top 10 CEOs from Fortune 500 companies attended highly prestigious schools, reintroducing the argument of whether attending a prestigious college significantly improves one's quality of life or chance of future success.

Many individuals have found themselves living happily despite not attending a prestigious college, and share the belief that a prestigious degree is not the only way to a successful lifestyle.

“I like the route that I took because it allowed for me to really understand what I wanted to do and how I wanted to do it, and across all of the opportunities that I had at Boston University and at the University of San Francisco, I ingrained myself in additional programs that allowed for me to gain more experience,” said Andrea Struve, an AP Capstone teacher at Carlmont High School.

With evidence showing that the prestige of a university might not matter quite as much as it once did, students have begun to reconsider their dreams of attending one. Many students find that the price of earning a prestigious college degree might just be too high, including the rising tuition costs, which increased from $4,648 in 1963 to $14,307 in 2021 according to the National Center of Education Statistics.

Several graduates also factored the cost of attending a particular college into their college decision.

“Part of the reason why I accepted the transfer to the University of San Francisco is because everything was fully funded for me. When I was at Boston University, I only had financial aid, and the amount of debt that I was accruing there was prohibitive versus having something fully funded,” Struve said.