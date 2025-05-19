Beyond the Textbook History Ep.3: Architect of Life and Death

If you were to think of a famous historic figure, whether Washington, MLK, Hitler, Stalin, or any other, you would likely have a pretty definitive opinion on them, either good or bad. However, not all people in history leave such a polarizing legacy behind, with some being more complicated.

Fritz Haber was a Nobel Prize-winning chemist, being responsible for the development of nitrogen fertilizers, a creation so effective that it is estimated that a third of the world’s food supply is created using these fertilizers. At the same time, however, Haber is also known as the “father of chemical warfare,” being responsible for the employment of fatal chemical weapons during WW1.

So, who was Fritz Haber? A genius who created an invention that saved millions? A maniac who imposed death and suffering on countless people? Or maybe a combination of these? Join Ethan Zhao in today’s episode of Beyond the Textbook History as we explore the tale of Fritz Haber, a man whose developments brought great life and death to this world.

