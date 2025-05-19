The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Beyond the Textbook History Ep.3: Architect of Life and Death

Ethan Zhao, Staff WriterMay 19, 2025

If you were to think of a famous historic figure, whether Washington, MLK, Hitler, Stalin, or any other, you would likely have a pretty definitive opinion on them, either good or bad. However, not all people in history leave such a polarizing legacy behind, with some being more complicated.

Fritz Haber was a Nobel Prize-winning chemist, being responsible for the development of nitrogen fertilizers, a creation so effective that it is estimated that a third of the world’s food supply is created using these fertilizers. At the same time, however, Haber is also known as the “father of chemical warfare,” being responsible for the employment of fatal chemical weapons during WW1.

So, who was Fritz Haber? A genius who created an invention that saved millions? A maniac who imposed death and suffering on countless people? Or maybe a combination of these? Join Ethan Zhao in today’s episode of Beyond the Textbook History as we explore the tale of Fritz Haber, a man whose developments brought great life and death to this world.

Audio Credits:

Into Myself , Piano_music

Inspiration Motivation Piano Music, Delosound

Terror Orchestra 6, Ashenrise

Peaceful Piano Background Music, nickpanek620

Big Storm Orchestral, szegvaria

About the Contributor
Ethan Zhao
Ethan Zhao, Staff Writer
Ethan Zhao (class of 2027) is a current Carlmont sophomore and first-year writer for the Scot Scoop. Ethan enjoys writing about geopolitics and defense and has an interest in history. Outside of school, Ethan enjoys gaming, airsoft, and hanging out with friends. Ethan also has a keen interest in aviation and is looking to start his training for a Private Pilot License soon.