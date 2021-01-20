Biden’s COVID-19 plan includes seniors and more vaccination sites

Biden revealed new details of his administration’s COVID-19 plan.

Similar to what Trump’s health secretary suggested, Biden vowed to move Americans aged 65 and older further up in line to receive vaccines. While not all senior citizens will be vaccinated due to supply scarcity, they are at a higher priority.

In his first 100 days in office, Biden plans to have 100 million doses administered. Biden also promised to open 100 vaccination sites by the end of his first month.

To do this, the federal government will play a larger role than it did during Trump’s administration which mainly relied on state governments.