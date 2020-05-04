Along with numerous other tech companies, Blue Origin is dedicating time, volunteers, and supplies to produce and deliver 3D printed face shield components. These components are then delivered to front line hospital workers who are especially at risk and in need of production.

Their efforts began with a simple discussion between workers on how they could fight to protect hospital employees. As an aerospace manufacturer, Blue Origin knew they had the resources and capabilities to use their machines for helping frontline workers.

We are proudly producing daily deliveries of 3D printed face shield components to help combat the COVID-19 crisis. Our additive machines are working 24/7, and the volunteers for this effort also support #BE4 engine development. We are grateful for their dedication. pic.twitter.com/GZUjA3TtRY — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 7, 2020

“These efforts have been critical to providing supplies for patients, hospital workers, and others. The industry which normally produces these items Tis not set up to produce the quantities required since the infection curve began to rise, so it was imperative that other industries and entities stepped up to fill this gap,” said Ben Laurence, the manager of additive manufacturing polymer for Blue Origin.