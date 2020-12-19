Another thing that has gone viral on TikTok body-shaming. Around 94% of teenage girls have been body-shamed.

Many of these body-shaming videos are men saying that women don’t have the right body to be dancing or that they can’t wear certain tops because of how they look. Many mainstream TikTok stars speak out against this, such as Charli D’amelio and Sienna Mae. Even so, people commenting negative things on each others’ posts is uncalled for and relentless.

the amount of body shaming i see on the internet is absurd there is no such thing as a “perfect” body so why do you shame those who you see as “to skinny” or “to big” ? this could lead to unhealthy eating habits and emotional trauma, please understand your words can hurt! ? pic.twitter.com/flUN3mBow4 — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) August 7, 2020

Social media isn’t the only form of body-shaming that is fabricated into our daily lives.

Schools do this too.

The Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is something that I noticed creates a lot of body-hatred. Specifically, the Body Mass Index (BMI) segment of the test. By judging one’s health simply by considering a student’s height and weight, the BMI test sets up an unrealistic standard for the “perfect weight.” Every few months the experts say that the “BMI is flawed.” Most of them, like the researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, agree.

While the BMI is not preferred, it is stated in the PFT reference guide elaborates on why this form of testing is still used.

“The Body Mass Index is not the recommended body composition test particularly for some students with high muscle mass; however, it is available because there may be local policies limiting skinfold measurements,” the PFT reference guide states.

When students take the test, it most commonly occurs during their freshman year of high school, a time which can be difficult for many. A new national survey published by The JED Foundation found that 50% of freshmen reported feeling stressed most or all of the time.

Through the PFT, school systems put pressure on their students to be a certain weight in order to be considered “healthy.”