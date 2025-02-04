Books and Beyond Ep.1: Diving into Percy Jackson’s story

Hello Readers!

In this podcast, Nehir Hosgur delves into The Lightning Thief, the first book in Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians series. The story follows 12-year-old Percy Jackson, who discovers he is the son of Poseidon and has amazing abilities like controlling water. As Percy is forced into a wild adventure with his friends Grover and Annabeth, he must retrieve Zeus’s stolen lightning bolt before the gods wage war. Leaving the fate of the Greek Gods and their whole world in the hands of a demigod who wasn’t even supposed to be born.

Along the way, they face challenges like Medusa, Ares, and a treacherous journey to the Underworld, all while Percy grapples with his new identity and powers. This fantastic book blends action, Greek mythology, humor, and heart, making for an unforgettable ride.

Joining Hosgur is Sophia Redkey, a sophomore at Carlmont High School who has loved Greek mythology since she was six years old! The conversation dives into Percy’s unique character, his relationships with friends and family, and the challenges he must endure. Together, they highlight what makes The Lightning Thief such an unforgettable read for fans of all ages.

I hope you enjoy the podcast, and don’t forget to READ ON!

Music courtesy of Riverside. Audio effects courtesy of Soundeffectz on YouTube.