Books and Beyond Ep. 2: The Great Tragedy of Antigone

Hello Readers!

In this episode of “Books and Beyond,” Nehir Hosgur delves into “Antigone” by Sophocles—one of the most famous Greek tragedies of all time. The play follows Antigone, a brave young woman who defies King Creon’s order by burying her brother. Her act of rebellion sparks a tragic chain of events, raising questions about loyalty, power, and the price of defiance.

Along the way, the story explores deep conflicts between family and state, duty and law, and whether standing up for what’s right is always worth the price. Filled with intense drama, tragic downfalls, and timeless moral dilemmas, “Antigone” remains just as relevant today as it was in ancient Greece.

Joining Hosgur is Sofia Salay, a sophomore at Carlmont High School who enjoys reading and debating the big ideas behind classic literature. Together, they analyze the play’s central themes, debate whether Sophocles ultimately favors family or authority, and discuss what makes “Antigone” such a powerful and thought-provoking read.

We hope you enjoy the episode, and don’t forget to READ ON!

Music courtesy of Riverside.