Breaking News: Crame steps down as Carlmont principal

Mr. Crame signs off as principal in a message to the students.

Principal Ralph Crame is leaving Carlmont’s community at the end of this semester.

Following seven years as Carlmont’s principal, he is joining the Millbrae School District as Assistant Superintendent of Business Services.

“Accepting this new position is considered a career advancement. It would have been ideal if this opportunity was in this community, but things rarely work out that way. I am also moving to a school district that is closer to where I live,” Crame said.

The process began about 18 months ago, when Crame started taking classes to help earn this advancement.

The replacement principal will not be decided until the Spring, and an interim principal will take Crame’s place to finish the remainder of the 21-22 school year.

“I have a scheduled meeting on the 19th where I will meet with [staff] and have conversations about their next leader, next colleague, and just the qualities that I look for in that individual. We will have a full search for the individual with both internal and external candidates,” said Superintendent Dr. Darnise Williams during the announcement to the staff.

This transition process should not have too large of an effect on Carlmont, and Crame will be working closely with the interim principal and superintendent to smooth the transition process.

“The heart and soul of Carlmont are the staff and the community. There are still three very strong vice principals that will continue to carry on the work we started together as a community,” Crame said.

Crame left a lasting legacy on Carlmont after 15 years, having served the students and community, and even as the parent of two Carlmont graduates.

“Ralph leaving is a huge loss to Carlmont. He really cares about the students and was passionate about the position. He was professional and so easy to work with. Those will be some hard shoes to fill. He will be greatly missed,” said former PTSA President Paige Perez.