Breaking News: Heat wave disrupts normalcy at school

Temperatures hit record-breaking highs early this week, reaching over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Students, faced with no air conditioning in some classrooms, were forced to learn in the heat or relocate to a different classroom.

Not all classrooms at Carlmont are equipped with air conditioning, causing teachers in non-air-conditioned classrooms to scramble to find alternate rooms to teach in. Some decided to move to available classrooms with air conditioning, while others opted to use the College and Career Center near the Counseling Office. Knowing that the heat would affect the learning environment, teachers with air conditioning offered their classrooms to others during their free periods. However, many others were stuck in hot classrooms.

Club meetings were also adjusted as student club organizers decided to reschedule or find places out of the heat. Hoping to stay cool, they took refuge in teachers’ air-conditioned classrooms during lunch.

In response to the heat wave, San Mateo County also opened cooling centers and libraries for people to visit, with several located in each city. These air-conditioned facilities can support individuals with an elevated risk for potential heat-related illnesses, such as seniors, children, those with pre-existing health conditions, and pets.

The California Independent System Operator’s (ISO) Flex Alert asks consumers to voluntarily conserve electricity in case of an energy supply shortage. According to a news release, the ISO alerted residents to be ready for potential rotating power outages and declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA).

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that remains in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.