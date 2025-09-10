Breaking News: Secure Campus announcement causes community-wide chaos

Ashlyn Wong During a Secure Campus, there is a threat nearby but not inside the campus. All classroom doors are locked, and blinds are shut. “It’s important that students know the difference between a full lockdown and a Secure Campus because a lot of them needed to be calmed down,” Taylor Viera said.

A Secure Campus announcement at Carlmont High School was made during lunchtime on Sept. 10, leaving students and teachers shocked and disoriented.

At 12:15 pm, Principal Gay Buckland Murray called a Secure Campus through the loudspeaker, telling students to report to their second-period classroom.

“At first, I was very unsure of what was happening because I heard the announcements go off, but I wasn’t really paying attention to them because I couldn’t actually hear what was being said,” said junior Cassie Gray Spight.

Gray Spight had been sitting at the top of Carlmont’s quad, enjoying her lunch, when the announcement was made.

“I saw a bunch of people running around, saying we were going into lockdown, so I was really nervous about that,” Gray Spight said.

Students rushed into class, some not making it to their second period class, and going instead into the first class they could see or their fourth period class.

“This wasn’t my first secure campus, so I’m used to the protocol for it. I always peek my head out in the hallway to make sure kids are going where they’re supposed to go. I’ll accept kids that aren’t in my second period and shuffle them in,” said Carlmont science teacher Taylor Viera.

At 12:28 p.m., Carlmont staff received a short email from Principal Buckland-Murray saying that the Secure Campus announcement was due to police presence in the area and that they wanted to exercise caution. Despite this, there was no threat made to the campus.

“I liked her transparency and letting us know what’s going on and giving us updates. We’ve had something similar happen before, so it was nice to get real-time updates,” Viera said.

Once students had safely gotten to a classroom, some began to text their parents.

“I got text messages from my daughter on campus about the lockdown. Then messages started to appear on the Carlmont JV volleyball parents’ chat group,” said Carlmont parent Mark Russon.

Students and parents alike began to get scared, not knowing what to do or what was happening.

“I was initially concerned because at the same time, I was following the Charlie Kirk shooting in Utah,” Russon said, “My daughter said some students had heard there might have been a shooting at the Belmont library, and some parents in the JV group chat said the same thing. You could feel the concern of the parents as the posts increased.”

Russon, who lives nearby to Carlmont, decided to approach the situation in a unique way.

“Since I live near the library, I decided to walk there, then walk to school. At the library, everything was normal, which I posted to the group chat. Then I walked to Carlmont and saw that there were elementary and middle school students walking by as normal, with only two police cars on the campus,” Russon said.

During the Secure Campus, the lunch bell rang, which usually signals the end of lunch and tells students to head to fourth period. Instead, an announcement came on telling students to remain in second period for the time being.

“I was kind of annoyed, just because no one in my class was taking it seriously, and I was also missing. It didn’t seem like there was an immediate threat, and no one was giving us any information, so I wasn’t really scared,” Gray Spight said.

At 1:17 pm, Principal Buckland-Murray made an announcement on the loudspeaker, lifting the Secure Campus and telling students they were free to leave their second period and proceed to their fourth period class.

“After the Secure Campus, I frankly just wanted to go home. It’s kind of crazy that they’re still presuming classes after that, especially since they’re not saying anything about what happened,” Gray Spight said.

Carlmont High School issued a statement via ParentSquare to both parents and students at 1:27 pm. The message stated that there were “reports of a potential threat in the neighborhood.” The threat was lifted at 1:15 pm by Belmont Police, leading to the end of the Secure Campus.

According to the message, “all students and staff are safe.”

*This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.