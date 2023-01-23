Breaking News: Shooting in Half Moon Bay leaves at least 4 dead

Multiple shootings in Half Moon Bay resulted in at least four deaths.

At least four people are dead and three are critically injured near Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay, Calif.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that the suspect was in custody as of 4:52 p.m. on Monday, Jan 23. There’s currently no visible threat to the community, but the matter is still being investigated for additional details.

According to ABC7 News, the victims were found at separate crime scenes.

The first location of the shootings occurred at Mountain Mushroom Farms. The aftermath included one death and three critically injured.

The second location, Rice Trucking-Soil Farm, Inc., resulted in three victims dead. The injured victims were en route to Stanford Medical Center.

*This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.