Bubble Bonanza brings a pop of joy

Kiana Chen A young visitor blows a large bubble using a string wand provided by the Hiller Aviation Museum. Families were able to spend time together and meet new friends while enjoying the simplicity of the bubbles. The Bubble Bonanza also allowed for the youth to learn about the scientific properties of bubbles, such as surface tension.

Mixing bubbly fun and hands-on learning, Hiller Aviation Museum’s Bubble Bonanza in San Carlos brought together families and friends to create bubbles of all sizes this past weekend.

This event was part of the museum’s weekly Family Sunday events. The museum sets up additional activities, such as Glider Discovery Day and Straw Rocket Workshop, allowing aviation and science enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy learning about the world.

Heather Stein is the events and marketing assistant for the museum. She helps to plan and set up the activities each week.

“We have events every Sunday that cater to families and let them come and explore the museum and have a fun, free activity to do, included in their admissions,” Stein said.

Children and parents played with bubble blasters and wands throughout the event. One of the favorites in particular was the the giant bubbles, with attendees blowing each creation up one giant bubble at a time.

“ Bubbles are great at showing surface tension and buoyancy and how those things work. So using both of those, we’re able to come up with this big event. — Heather Stein

“The weather’s lovely today. I’m really liking this part, where you get to create big bubbles,” said Pushpa Agr, a mother, and a participant.

For many, events like this one have their perks because they allow families to enjoy the aviation museum and additional kid-friendly activities.

“My children have a passion for airplanes so they enjoy seeing a lot of airplanes,” said Leena Agarwal, a resident and visitor who accompanied her two sons. “We love Hiller Aviation. We come so often and it’s a nice place. They do so many fun activities and with the Bubble Bonanza, my children are really enjoying the bubbles.”

Since 1998, the Hiller Aviation Museum has been an outlet for public education, fostering a connection between the history of the museum, the lessons it teaches, and the next generation who learns from events like these.

“My older child is in kindergarten so she loves all science things. Today, she got to learn how these bubbles are created and how they get blown up,” said member Ankur Gohel.

Many of the Hiller Aviation events pertain to families with young children. With this event in particular, parents would help children hold and blow giant bubbles and give them the space to meet and play with other children.

Events like these also allow for many volunteering opportunities. At the Bubble Bonanza, students from the National League of Young Men (NLYM) came to help moderate the event and refill the bubble solutions at each station, and in the bubble guns provided by the museum.

“Volunteering for the community is an interesting thing to do, and it makes me feel like I’m giving back,” said Jackson Keane, a sophomore at Aragon High School who volunteers with NLYM.

Not only does the Bubble Bonanza allow for the creation of bubbles of all types, but it also teaches kids about the science behind them.

“This teaches kids all about surface tension and buoyancy, and so it’s really fun for the kids,” Stein said.

Although the Bubble Bonanza was only recently created last summer, Stein says it is a fan favorite and will continue to be a regular Family Sunday event.

Furthermore, the museum’s membership brings perks to families who use its full potential.

“We have a membership so we come almost twice a week. And because the Museum is making more events, we have started to come more frequently,” Gohel said.

According to Stein, the museum has also noticed an uptick in new visitors coming to the museum due to sponsoring these events.

As time passes, the museum will have even more weekly events starting in the summer. They also have summer camps for youths to explore aviation interests further.

“We’re the perfect kind of family-oriented place. During summer, we also come out with Family Wednesdays, so not just on Sundays. We’ll have different events coming out on Wednesdays, too, so we’re the perfect kind of family headquarters,” Stein said.