CAASPP testing schedule divides student opinions

Skylin Yee A junior at Carlmont looking at the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) test on their computer. Standardized tests like CAASPP are meant to promote higher quality learning through various assessments, according to the California Department of Education.

As Carlmont juniors complete the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) testing, Carlmont has temporarily changed the bell schedule.

The CAASPP is a statewide assessment that measures students’ knowledge in English Language Arts (ELA), mathematics, and science, according to the California Department of Education.

Starting during the week of March 3 through the week of March 10, juniors at Carlmont have CAASPP testing. While freshmen, sophomores, and seniors start the day at 10:39 a.m., juniors are required to come to school at 8:30 a.m.

“It bothers me that juniors wake up earlier and have to come to school before everyone else. They get the chance to wake up late while all the juniors have to do long standardized tests,” said Max Oestreich, a junior at Carlmont.

While juniors must arrive earlier in the morning for testing, students in other grades can use this extra time to sleep in, with later start times on adjusted schedule days.

“The CAASPP schedule has impacted my sleep positively since I usually get a lack of sleep. It has also allowed me more study time, which is helpful because I have a lot of extracurricular activities that cause me to cram work at night,” said Hana Yamawaki, a sophomore at Carlmont.

Furthermore, the CAASPP schedule affects staff by altering teachers’ lesson plans for the week, according to Molly McNinch, a teacher at Carlmont.

“While the new bell schedule has made my lessons feel a bit shorter, I’ve found it to be a positive change. The extra time at the end of the period gives students more opportunities to review, ask questions, and solidify their understanding, making our class time feel more productive and supportive,” McNinch said.