The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

California Ballot Breakdown Ep. 2: Proposition 32’s fight for an $18 minimum wage

Ethan Ty, Staff WriterFebruary 3, 2025

California’s Proposition 32 generated significant debate about how to balance workers’ rights and business interests. In this episode, Ty breaks down the key provisions of the proposition, which aimed to raise California’s minimum wage to $18 per hour over two years. The measure’s impact on businesses, workers, and the state’s economy is explored in detail, along with the broader context of ongoing wage policy debates in the state.

Ty dives into the fiscal and social implications of Prop 32, drawing on insights from sources like the UC Berkeley Labor Center and Economic Policy Institute. While supporters of the proposition argue that raising wages would reduce poverty and stimulate economic growth, opponents warn that it could lead to job losses, business closures, and increased automation. With small businesses raising concerns about the potential costs, Ty also examines the role of automation and how businesses might adjust to the proposed wage hike.

In this second episode, Ethan Ty discusses the perspectives of both sides, emphasizing how Prop 32 highlighted the critical issue of wage policy in California and set the stage for future discussions on balancing social equity and economic growth.

> Episode 1 (Proposition 36)

Music: ’44th Street’ by Apple Inc., from the iMovie music library.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Ethan Ty
Ethan Ty, Staff Writer
Ethan Ty (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and a first-year journalist with Scot Scoop. He currently covers podcasting and covered campus news previously. He is an advocate for journalism, and also plays violin. Outside of school, he likes going to the gym, producing podcasts, and hanging out with friends.