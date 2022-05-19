California state treatment of Indigenous people

In addition to the mission era, treatment of Indigenous people improved little during the California Gold Rush, and once California became a state.

In 1850, the Act for the Government and Protection of Indians was passed in California and, according to Irwin, originally had positive intentions. According to the Library of Congress, California created the law to govern affairs and protect Indigenous communities, though it never lived out its intended purpose.

“It was passed by people who want to protect and save California Indians, which is also problematic,” Irwin said.

Cordero, Irwin, and Gaines all mentioned how rather than protecting Native communities, the law monetized and encouraged non-Native members of the state to kidnap and indenture Native children and murder Indigenous adults.

“They would take the kids and force them to work,” Gaines said. “The girls were abused; sometimes the boys were abused.”

Consequently, rather than being a law of protection, the law was one of genocide and further ostracization of Native people. According to Irwin, due to the original intentions of the law being positive, those who created the law worked to repeal it once the actions of non-Indigenous people became evident.

“[Pioneers] would be reimbursed for expending their bullets on Indigenous people,” Gaines said.

According to “Unacknowledged Tribes, Dangerous Knowledge: The Muwekma Ohlone and How Indian Identities Are ‘Known’” by Les W. Field, in collaboration with the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, many surviving lineages from Missions San José, Santa Clara, and Dolores lived on ancestral lands in the East Bay. The NAHC states how the US federal government created a policy in 1854 that provided reservations for Indigenous communities, but they were insufficient for basic human needs.

Later, during the 1900s, the Bureau of American Ethnology (BAE) was the leader in researching Indigenous cultures. The BAE was led by John Wesley Powell, who believed that Indigenous people were a savage stage of humanity, according to “From Savage to Negro Anthropology and the Construction of Race” by Lee D. Baker.

Farther into the twentieth century, the 1934 federal Indian Reorganization Act (IRA) created new forms of relationships between the US and tribal governments. The IRA also created a system for new tribal sovereignty. Federal recognition allows Indigenous people to claim resources from the federal government, whether they live on reservations or not.

Despite the history of the Spaniards’ and state’s abuse of Indigenous communities, Californian education is a glorified record of the colonization experienced.

“There’s this romantic story of the missions […] that these were places where the fathers treated Indigenous people with kindness, love, and respect,” Gaines said.

Irwin notes that much of the education Californians receive about the missions takes place during fourth grade, and even then, it is not a comprehensive discussion.

“California history educators are usually fourth-grade teachers,” Irwin said. “The last time they’ve had a California history class was probably fourth grade. You have fourth-grade teachers teaching what they learned in fourth grade, which is not sophisticated enough and is often outdated.”

She mentioned how it is challenging to have the serious conversations that come with talking about colonization with young children, considering many adults are not comfortable with the topic and are not equipped to educate people about genocide.

Furthermore, Irwin discussed how, when educating people about the missions, it is crucial to understand that the missions were the first carceral systems in the US due to being sites of punishment and that people must go back as far as the start of the missions to fully understand how California Native people are treated.

Gaines added to Irwin’s criticism of the education system, mentioning that much of the curriculum’s structure is wholly glorified.

“[People claimed] the Spaniards were land developers; they were trying to promote California,” Gaines said. “Up until the 1930s and 1940s, we started having this romanticism of the California missions; they were making movies about it, writers were writing stories about it, so they made up this story. By the 1950s, everyone accepted it as the truth.”

According to Gaines, much of the information provided by official education centers, such as tours and educators, is this glorified narrative that was created in the twentieth century. While it is possible to find primary and secondary sources that describe the actual events that occurred in the missions and the California state, they are usually not provided, and people must intentionally search for them.

When living in California, people must understand how Indigenous people have been exploited and abused at the hands of colonizers, the state, and the US entirely.

“[People must] search out the truth,” Gaines said. “There are so many sources where you can find the truth.”