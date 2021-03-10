Capitol Police asks for extended National Guard stay

A formal request was sent to the Defense Department asking for a 60-day extension of National Guard troops at Capitol Hill. The acting chief of the Capitol Police sent the request on Thursday, according to Associated Press.

Previously, the acting chief had made the same request to the board that oversees her department and later appealed to congressional leaders after the request was denied, according to New York Times.

For many, security concerns have increased after the Jan. 6 riot at Capitol Hill. Additionally, intelligence discovered another “possible plot” with ties to QAnon that was rumored to occur on Mar. 4. However, no riots took place on that day.

Currently, there are over 5,000 Guard members stationed in Washington, D.C., with their departure set for Mar. 12. The acting chief’s request asks for as many as 2,200 troops to stay at Capitol Hill.