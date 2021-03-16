After the death of Ryan, his district held a special election to fill his seat. Even though Speier was in a wheelchair and could barely move her arm and leg, she decided to run.

She faced opposition from many angles and received a multitude of sexist remarks.

“‘I want you to know that I’m not going to vote for you just because you’re a woman.’ Those needless digs usually left me speechless,” Speier said.

Speier lost the election. She came in 3rd among the Democrats running, and a Republican won the seat. The loss was the first of many in her long tenure in public service.

In 1980, she decided to run again, this time for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. The race was extremely tight, and

Speier pulled off an upset by defeating a 20-year incumbent. She won the position again in 1984 and as her achievements in politics grew, so did her political aspirations.

In 1998, Speier ran for California State Senate. She won the election and served in the California Senate until 2006. Finally, in 2008, Speier ran once again for the United States House of representatives. After roughly 30 years, she was running for Ryan’s old seat. Speier won the election with a large majority of the vote.

Since then, she has won three consecutive terms in the United States House of Representatives, most recently running in 2020. She represents San Francisco and the Peninsula. Speier has continued to fight for her constituents in Congress throughout her tenure.