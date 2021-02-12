Carlmont Choir presents ‘Singing Valentines’

Access the Carlmont Carlmont Choir is preparing for the upcoming Singing Valentine’s event on YouTube on February 12.

From ancient choruses to Baroque operas to DIY punk shows in a neighbor’s basement, musical performances have been a staple of human connection and expression.

For years, the award-winning Carlmont Choir program has presented live concerts and attended music festivals, bringing the school pride and entertainment.

In the unprecedented circumstances of the 2020-2021 school year, Carlmont Choir is continuing its tradition of seasonal concerts. The Singing Valentines virtual choir event will premiere as a YouTube playlist on February 12.

“The Singing Valentines event is one put on by the choir program for which choir students submit recordings of themselves in a group or individually,” said Emily Mannion, a sophomore and Treble Clef choir member. “It is a kind of online equivalent of the program’s annual cabaret night.”

Production for concerts during distance learning is now a completely virtual process. Students are individually recording their singing parts, then submitting them to SoundTrap, an online music platform. The audio from the single recordings is then edited together with the other students’ to create a chorus.

“I think choir has adapted extremely well. Considering that singing is an in-person thing, it’s hard to get the live singing experience to work over platforms like zoom or even GarageBand,” said Chesney Evert, a sophomore and Treble Clef choir member.

Carlmont choir asks for your support by attending their virtual events and interacting with choir members to keep spirits and motivation high.

“Watching our performances online and letting their choir friends know they enjoyed the performances would be awesome,” said Choir Director Genevieve Tep. “We’re still making music, and we are singing, but almost everything is different! We’ve gone digital in all aspects of our performances. It’s been a huge challenge, but I’m really impressed with how well the choirs have adjusted.”

The arts are humanity’s way of connecting with one another. During times of separation, they become even more important and even more powerful. While the loss of physical performances has been difficult, choir members are determined to push forward and maintain their community.

“It’s a family, a great group of people to be around… it helps people kind of branch out and get out of their box and even fight some insecurities, which is really powerful,” said Evert. “That has definitely been stifled by COVID because when you’re singing to yourself on a computer, it’s awkward and hard. But hearing the final product project, and hearing everyone’s voices come together, is really magical and definitely creates a feeling of togetherness at a time when everyone’s so isolated.”

The Singing Valentines event will be available as a link on the Carlmont Choir website and as a playlist on their YouTube channel. Tune in on February 12 to enjoy and support their hard work.

“The winter choir concert shows just how much music we were able to learn and perfect, and how much we have all learned about sound and video editing,” said Mannion. “The choir program has kept choirs engaging and fun for students.”