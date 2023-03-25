Carlmont club elections bring out the best candidates

Manya Kumar and Anika Bock present the candidates for each position at a Mission Marine meeting.

As the school year comes to an end, clubs hold elections consisting of campaigns and speeches that decide the officers for the following year.

These elections are formatted to continue the club under officers chosen by the majority of current members. Candidates may have different goals, but the club members must ultimately elect someone worthy to take on that responsibility.

However, the president is not the only elected position available. There are also roles of vice president, treasurer, social media manager, and more.

Sophomore Manya Kumar, the current co-president of Mission Marine Club, has been holding her position for this last term.

“I think it’s important to have leaders who are chosen by the club members to best represent clubs,” Kumar said. “I also think reelection is important.”

The process of club elections varies with each club; some keep the same people as officers, but others reelect them.

“In Mission Marine, we set some rules to meet when someone runs for president in the club,” Kumar said.

Some basic requirements include participation and commitment to ensure candidates are qualified for their responsibilities.

“I think that reelection ensures that we get fresh people in the board who are involved and people that the club actually wants,” Kumar said.

Candidates’ goals may differ, and they can change the club according to their views. Their capabilities are a factor in voting for the best choice to maintain a club.

“People declare themselves as candidates for the positions and then have a day where they give a speech to Key Club members,” said Matthew Miskelly, the faculty advisor of Key Club.

Even though members of the board change, there is still consistency within the club.

“The officers do a good job of training each other,” Miskelly said. “They also have set plans or expectations for each position.”

Student leadership is essential during this time because students mainly run clubs.

“Club elections are needed for the larger Key Club organization, but there are also many committees and subcommittees within our club,” Miskelly said.

Some clubs only allow members to vote, while others even have people outside the club voting.

“A lot of clubs have this problem,” Kumar said. “For Mission Marine, members need to provide their student identification numbers so only they can vote.”

Bias can go into an election when people other than members vote.

“Last year in one of my clubs, the voting form was sent to others, and there were twice as many people that were not even in the club,” Kumar said.

Because of possible bias, an informed vote of candidates should select the best person to run the club.

“Clubs are better overall when a good student is chosen,” said sophomore Euna Min, a member of Key Club.

A club’s success depends on the leader’s capability, who has almost full responsibility for running the club.

“I think it’s a lot more enjoyable when there is a president that knows what they are doing,” Min said.