Carlmont drama’s ‘Blue Stockings’ brings history to life

Robyn Peters Senior Michelle Ahl and sophomore Nathan Conley perform as Tess Moffat and Ralph Mayhew respectively during a dress rehearsal. “The performance came out really well,” Kato said. “You could see all the nuances and the real emotion there, and it was amazing. The actors just did a great job.”

After weeks of rehearsal and collaboration, the Carlmont High School drama program presented Jessica Swale’s “Blue Stockings” on stage, showcasing the dedication of the actors, tech crew, and director.

Led by drama director Elizabeth Berg, the play explored themes of gender equality, reform, and nonconformity through the actors’ passionate acting. During all four performances from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, actors performed with heart and emotion.

Set at Cambridge University in 1896, “Blue Stockings” is a historical drama that follows the story of a group of four female undergraduates at Girton College, Cambridge University’s all-women college. At the time, female students could attend university, but were not treated as equals and could not receive a degree. Under the guidance of their mentors, the students campaign for their right to graduate.

Berg reflected on why she chose this play for the production.

“I was really drawn to the message of the play. I think it is really powerful and important, and it tells a valuable story that I think will resonate really well with people,” Berg said. “The story ends with a message that is not sunshine and daisies but is still hopeful, so I hope the audience will feel moved, but also hopeful.”

The past week has been full of excitement for the drama program as dress rehearsals — complete with costumes, makeup, lighting, and sound — began.

“Everyone’s been working tremendously hard,” Berg said. “But it’s also one of the most exciting weeks because it’s where you really see everything come together and you see what the show is ultimately going to look like.”

Maya Shah, a sophomore in Advanced Drama, played Mr. Banks in the play, a professor at both the men’s and women’s colleges at Cambridge. He sided with the women in the play and faced backlash from his colleagues for his stance.

Shah reflected on rehearsals with Berg.

“She’s a very organized director. She always knows what she’s doing. Everybody has their own place, and she creates a system where everybody knows what they’re doing.”

Additionally, Shah reflected on the opening show on Thursday.

“It actually went pretty well. The dress rehearsal before was actually pretty bad, so it was a shock that the opening night was good.”

Berg's goal of moving the audience through emotion seemed successful after the Saturday night show. Kellen Kato, another sophomore at Carlmont, came out of the Saturday night show extremely impressed.

“Honestly, I almost cried. The story was very good and the actors did an amazing job portraying it,” Kato said. “You could tell their passion and how much time they put in.”

Aside from the acting, Kato also appreciated the technical production of the play.

“The costumes portrayed the 1800s. The music also fit and was a nice intermission between scenes. The lighting was also done well. The production was just great.”

Ben Mangiafico, a junior in his third year in theater, was a sound engineer for the tech crew for this production. As a sound engineer, he played sound effects and selected the music to play between scenes.

Mangiafico described his experience working on the production.

“The most rewarding parts would be working with the actors and with fellow crew members, and of course seeing all of your hard work pay off.”

Overall, many members of the program are in agreement that the theater community at Carlmont is accepting and open.

“Seriously, this is one of the best communities I’ve found in Carlmont, ” Mangiafico said. “There’s really nothing else that combines the passion and really just the overall kindness and openness like the theater.”

Shah supports this belief as well.

“I would not have met half the people I know right now if I had not done drama. It’s honestly like a wonderful, really accepting community.”

Additionally, Shah thinks that students who want to get to know more people or try something new should participate in drama.

“Drama is the best community to do that because there’s no judging at all. People of all backgrounds come and do it, and there’s no judging,” Shah said.

Auditions for drama productions are open to all students at Carlmont, not just those taking drama classes. Additionally, students who want to be involved in production but don’t enjoy acting can join the tech crew, as Mangiafico had.

Throughout the year, the drama program will be putting on many more productions, including the annual Advanced Drama One-Act Festival.

“I think all students should come,” Kato said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect coming into a high school production. But they did an amazing job and exceeded my expectations.”