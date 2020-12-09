Carlmont Inequity

Diversity is a measure of the overall racial makeup of a school district. The average diversity score for schools is 0.68%, whereas Carlmont High School’s campus has a diversity score of 0.63%.

Carlmont for Change (CCC) is a group on the campus who help educate the student body by providing resources to those who need it. A member of the group, Jordan English, believes that while Carlmont does an excellent job of trying to be inclusive, there are many opportunities that the Carlmont community can pursue to fix these inequities.

“They need to be willing to cater to our needs such as counselors that are people of color or biracial people of color and help us feel more included on campus,” English said.

English says that she admires how students can form groups such as the CCC and express their opinions on topics that matter.

“It is hard to be able to feel comfortable in this society without constantly feeling ridiculed. Whether that is by our peers or by our figures of authority,” English said.

The lack of opportunity that minority groups face can be traced back to elementary school. One in four African American and Latino students who are not reading proficiently in third grade will not graduate high school on time. The 30+ point gap between Black and Latino students when compared to white students in their national NAEP reading scores has been virtually unchanged since 1990.