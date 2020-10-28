Carlmont music program adapts during distance learning

A computer open to Zoom and Soundtrap with sheet music and a trombone next to it.

Distance learning has caused drastic changes to most classes, and Carlmont music classes are no exception. As Carlmont has shifted to complete online learning, the music program has had to quickly adapt and find ways around the current situation for the time being.

Music groups haven’t had the ability to meet and play together as they usually would, as they often rely on playing together in order to perfect their balance. On top of that, playing music, especially singing, can increase the risk of spreading Covid-19. The Carlmont choir and band have started using Soundtrap to record music separately and put it into collaboration projects. The band also uses Smart Music to view the sheet music for the pieces they have used.

“That interpersonal stuff is so paramount to what we do. To have it missing is just like having the rug pulled out from underneath us,” said Genevieve Tep, the choir teacher at Carlmont.

Playing together and getting used to each other is essential. Although the Carlmont music groups are missing that, students such as Liem Fitterer, a symphonic band musician, can still find positives to their difficult situation.

“Recording alone allows me to re-record until I feel confident about my piece,” Fitterer said.

Students are typically allowed to submit their recordings using their Student ID numbers instead of their names, so it grants a level of anonymity. Alongside that, recording on separate tracks enables teachers to hear more from their students individually and improve their skills.

“By the second week of school, there’s no way I have heard every single choir kid singing, but by the second week of school this year, I’d heard recordings of every single one of them singing,” Tep said.

Participants in the program have learned that in light of a dark situation, there can be benefits found for the music program with the given distance learning circumstances.

“Although this time has been really difficult for us, I think we’ll get a lot of experience out of this. I really think this could help us grow not only individually, but as a band,” Fitterer said.